‘The Voice’: Wynonna Judd Joins as Season 24’s Mega Mentor

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice is making way for another country legend during its ongoing 24th season at NBC as Wynonna Judd joins as the Mega Mentor.

The Grammy-winning artist and Country Music Hall of Famer will lend a helping hand to the performers competing for a shot at becoming the next winner. Judd will serve alongside the coaches — Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire, and Gwen Stefani — as she mentors the artists from their teams as they prepare for the three-way Knockouts beginning Monday, November 6.

Following the latest Battle Rounds, the competition is getting even more cutthroat, and Judd’s history and experience are sure to offer performers an edge heading into the Knockouts.

For those less familiar with Judd’s storied history, she emerged as a singular act in music with the release of her 1992 self-titled album. Getting her start as the daughter side of The Judds alongside her late mother Naomi Judd, Wynonna rose through the ranks of country as a solo act. In addition to her five Grammys and multi-platinum albums, Judd cemented her status in the industry with songs like “No One Else on Earth,” “Tell Me Why,” “She Is His Only Need,” “Girls With Guitars,” and “I Saw The Light.”

Along with her stint on The Voice, Judd is preparing to hit the road for her highly-anticipated solo tour Back to Wy, which is currently underway.

Her arrival is sure to drive even more country music diehards to the NBC series alongside McEntire, who has certainly made a splash this season as the newest Voice coach. Already the show is NBC’s most-watched series this season with 8.6 million viewers per episode across all platforms.

Don’t miss Judd’s appearance as The Voice‘s Season 24 Mega Mentor, and check her out when the Knockouts begin on November 6.

The Voice, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, and Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC (Next day on Peacock)