‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Trailer: See Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie in New WWII Drama (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

All The Light We Cannot See

 More

“Ladies and gentlemen, before I begin my broadcast today, I have something to say. In this time of darkness, of invading cities, I’m trying to remember night lasts forever, darkness lasts not even for one second when you turn on the light. I know that broadcasting can get me executed, but I will not be silenced,” Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) says in the All the Light We Cannot See trailer. “I hope you will tune in again tomorrow.”

The limited series, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr, follows Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris during World War 2 with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. They’re pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who wants the stone for his own selfish means and soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle (Hugh Laurie‘s Etienne) who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

It’s in the once-idyllic seaside city that Marie-Laure crosses paths with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner (Louis Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts. (“The voice was my escape,” he says in the trailer.) Instead, he shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure, her faith in humanity, and the possibility of hope.

“I think you know by now, you are sending messages that will help win the war,” Etienne tells Marie-Laure in the video. Watch it above.

'All the Light We Cannot See' Trailer: Netflix Unveils Tease From Epic Wartime Series
Related

'All the Light We Cannot See' Trailer: Netflix Unveils Tease From Epic Wartime Series

All the Light We Cannot See weaves the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade. The four-part limited series also stars Nell Sutton as the older Marie-Laure, Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

Shawn Levy directed the teleplay by Steven Knight. They executive produce with Dan Levine. The series is produced by Mary McLaglen, with Josh McLaglen and Rand Geiger serving as producers. Joe Strechay is an associate producer and the blindness and accessibility consultant.

All the Light We Cannot See, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 2, Netflix

All The Light We Cannot See

Aria Mia Loberti

Hugh Laurie

Lars Eidinger

Louis Hofmann

Mark Ruffalo

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings and Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy! Masters'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Weighs In on ‘Intense’ Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Debate
Mina Starsiak Hawk
2
HGTV ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About Her Mental Health Issues
Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked By Vanna White’s Absence
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 1: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer from the stands during an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
4
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The View’ Co-Hosts For Talking About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Kelsey Grammer in key art for 'Frasier'
5
‘Frasier’: See New Kelsey Grammer Images & Homage to Original Series