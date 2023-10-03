“Ladies and gentlemen, before I begin my broadcast today, I have something to say. In this time of darkness, of invading cities, I’m trying to remember night lasts forever, darkness lasts not even for one second when you turn on the light. I know that broadcasting can get me executed, but I will not be silenced,” Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti) says in the All the Light We Cannot See trailer. “I hope you will tune in again tomorrow.”

The limited series, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr, follows Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo), who flee German-occupied Paris during World War 2 with a legendary diamond to keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis. They’re pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who wants the stone for his own selfish means and soon find refuge in St. Malo, where they take up residence with a reclusive uncle (Hugh Laurie‘s Etienne) who transmits clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the resistance.

It’s in the once-idyllic seaside city that Marie-Laure crosses paths with the unlikeliest of kindred spirits: Werner (Louis Hofmann), a brilliant teenager enlisted by Hitler’s regime to track down illegal broadcasts. (“The voice was my escape,” he says in the trailer.) Instead, he shares a secret connection to Marie-Laure, her faith in humanity, and the possibility of hope.

“I think you know by now, you are sending messages that will help win the war,” Etienne tells Marie-Laure in the video. Watch it above.

All the Light We Cannot See weaves the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner over the course of a decade. The four-part limited series also stars Nell Sutton as the older Marie-Laure, Lars Eidinger as Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, and Marion Bailey as Madame Manec.

Shawn Levy directed the teleplay by Steven Knight. They executive produce with Dan Levine. The series is produced by Mary McLaglen, with Josh McLaglen and Rand Geiger serving as producers. Joe Strechay is an associate producer and the blindness and accessibility consultant.

All the Light We Cannot See, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 2, Netflix