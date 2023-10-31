‘Ink Master’: Three-Time Champ DJ Tambe on Season 15 Drama & Joining Show as Judge

After winning Ink Master three times including 2022, DJ Tambe now finds himself on the judging side. The tattoo competition’s GOAT joins returning faces Ryan Ashley and Nikko Hurtado as they decide who takes home the season 15 title and $250,000. Helping guide the artists through the journey is also returning host Joel Madden.

This year there are numerous curveballs expected with contestants challenged through flash challenges and elimination tattoos. Tambe brings more than 25 years of experience to the panel. Here he tells us what kind of judge he’ll be and teases what’s to come.

What did it mean for you to be offered the judging position?

DJ Tambe: I was floored. It has been a goal of mine to get to that position for a very long time. It’s something different than being on the other side of competing. When me, Ryan, and Cleen Rock One had the spinoff show Grudge Match, I got a taste of being a judge and what it was like. It was awesome. I like to think I’m a pretty good teacher when it comes to my profession. I think being on this side plays a big part in that.

What do you feel you bring to the panel?

Each of us has a different point of view about what we’re looking for. In my daily career, I focus on every style. I think that is what sets me apart from the other judges. Ryan has her particular style. Nikko has his. I like to think I don’t have a style at all. I do tattoos for the people and what they want. I’m pretty well-versed in every style, which is why I was such a good competitor. I think that is what helps me on the judge’s side as well.

How do you feel the field of 15 stacks up this year?

There are a lot of versatile artists. I think there are also a lot of artists that have their particular styles, so it might be difficult for them.I know quite a few in the competition. For example, I know that Jon Mesa has been on a competition show before, so he knows some of the ins and outs of the competition setting. I think he has a little upper hand maybe. I know Bobby Johnson is an amazing artist. I’ve followed his work for a long time. I think there is some great talent and amazing artists. It’s going to be an epic season watching these artists compete.

Having experienced it firsthand, what kind of impact can just being on the show have on their respective businesses?

The first time I won Ink Master my career exploded. It’s a huge jump. There are a lot of people who don’t get the chance to do this. So, making it as far as you can in the competition, helps your career. It’s nice to have three renowned judges or artists critiquing your work. That can help to have other eyes making you better. The money is of course can be life-changing, especially since they bumped it up to $250,000. If you do the right thing with it, you can be set for a while. I’ve tried to put as much of my winnings into retirement. I stash away for my future. I work really hard now while I’m sort of young to where I don’t have to work as much in the future.

That’s really important for tattooers. Tattooing doesn’t come with retirement. You have to set this up for yourself and think about the future. You have to pay taxes, all the stuff you should do. Not every artist thinks about this. A lot don’t think it’s a big deal. I’m one of those guys that plan for the future.

How would you describe the judging dynamic this season?

I think the dynamic is so crazy. I think it’s so good. Me being on the show multiple times and knowing a lot of styles, I have a lot of good critiques. Nikko is world-renowned for his style in color-realism. Ryan doing her black and gray and her fine-line intricate work. Joel is the outside eyes you always need in this setting to bring that different point of view. We’re all good at joking with each other but know when to be serious. We value each other’s opinions. I don’t think it could be more perfect for a panel.

What can you say about the flash challenges, tattoo eliminations and all the twists planned this season?

Ink Master always steps it up and comes up with something crazier. They always think of another crazy twist after another. The flash challenges I’ve been through in the past have been crazy. It’s a lot of work. I‘m excited for everyone to see what’s to come. Ink Master always gets bigger and better. This season is nothing less.

What kind of drama are we going to see play out with all these personalities mixing?

If you’ve watched Ink Master before, you know what you’re in for. There is a bit of drama, happy and sad moments. With the canvases, you’re dealing with normal people that are getting tattooed. When they are having this experience, something different is always going to happen with each individual canvas. You never know their personality, if they can sit well. It’s things you don’t know. You’re going to see it all.

What is the key to winning the title this year in your eyes?

Throughout the competition, you’re going to have ups and downs. Ink Master is a roller coaster, but I think staying clean and consistent throughout the competition will get you to the farthest point you can. Showing creativity and something new and modern. Something we might not have seen before. To me, no matter what, being on Ink Master, you need multiple styles under your belt. This isn’t a competition where you can come in and say you’ve never done something. Just give us something fresh and new. It’s nice to have a new cast of competitors. It’s cool when you see return vets, but this gives more artists a chance to be involved and maybe win it.

How would you say AI is impacting the industry?

AI ,I think there are negatives and positives. I think it’s a great way to get some things out of your head to get that visual point. It can be a great visual reference to build off of. For me, I do a lot of realism. I’ve probably gone through probably every realistic tiger on every search engine. There are only so many angry tigers on the internet. So, if I can get a realistic photo from AI of an angry tiger and get a different one each time, that part of it is really cool. I will say it is taking a lot of the individuality and personal art from other artists. It’s a little bit of a cheat. However, there are also artists focusing on just AI now and building a career out of it. That’s a negative not being able to just be an artist. At the same time, I think it can be good for reference.

Ink Master premiere, November 1, Paramount+