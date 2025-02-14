Ink Master star Ryan Ashley has gotten fans talking for her February 12 post on Instagram. The tattoo artist shared a video of a buzz cut she gave herself with four-year-old son Atheus lending a hand. This was more than just a haircut to change up a look as the 37-year-old. explained in the lengthy written caption.

“Why would I shave my head? No I’m not sick, and no I’m not pulling a Britney Spears,” she wrote. “The answer is simple, I was losing my hair. It’s been happening for a while after almost 20 years of extensions, bleaching, stress, hormones, depression… got to a scary point.”

Ashley saw this action as a “deeper more powerful lesson in self acceptance” She asked why all her confidence, value and self worth felt directly related to the length of her hair. For Ashley, there was a time where her body was telling her to “slow down and check in with the mind/body/soul, and the signs were now well apparent.”

The Season 8 winner of the reality show competition described reaching a crossroads where she had to make a choice. Continue with the extensions and the “façade” that came with it or “embrace the truth, get healthy and stop taking life so seriously.” The result was a hairstyle that makes her feel like, “some rad ass futuristic, androgynous, cyborg priestess chick… Ex Machina meets Mad Max meets Anyma.” But most importantly, Ashley says she feels free.

Ever the supportive child, Atheus gave the Ink Master judge a critique of his own. “Aah, you look beautiful with no hair.” He felt her scalp and said, “It’s comfy under your hair.” Of course there was a point where he asked Ashley if she was dying. Kids say the darndest things.

The response to the transformation was met largely with positive reviews. “Ryan, how did you get hotter?? Give the lesbians a break go damn,” wrote one. “You’re my hero. So beautiful wrote another.” Others appreciated the meaning behind it and said, “Glad you are spreading this message. It’s powerful, and a lot of people need to hear it. Respect.”

What do you think of Ashley’s new look? Let us know in the comments.