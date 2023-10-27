Suzanne Somers’ Official Cause of Death Revealed

Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15 at the age of 76, and we now know the official cause of death.

According to the death certificate obtained by The Blast, Somers died from breast cancer that had metastasized to the brain. The immediate cause of death was listed as “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain,” with hypertension and hydrocephalus also noted as contributing factors.

The Mayo Clinic says, “Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in cavities called ventricles deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.”

Somers’ death certificate states the actress had been battling hydrocephalus for over a year. In July 2022, she was given an “intracerebral ventricular shunt” to treat the condition and help remove excess fluid from her brain.

The former Step By Step actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in her 50s after previously battling skin cancer in her 30s. She told CBS News in 2020 that she “had cancer three times” while playing Chrissy on the hit sitcom Three’s Company.

On July 31, 2023, Somers took to Instagram alongside her husband, Alan Hamel, to reveal her breast cancer had returned.

“As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then, it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she shared. “I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me.”

“I know how to put on my battle gear, and I’m a fighter,” she added. “Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever.”

She died on October 15, just one day before her 77th birthday. Her funeral took place three days later at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City, California.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” her publicist, R. Couri Hay, said in a previous statement to Page Six.

“[She] was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce [Somers Jr.], and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”