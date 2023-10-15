Suzanne Somers Dies: Celebrities Pay Tribute to ‘Three’s Company’ Star

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Suzanne Somers
Tony Costa/TV Guide/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Suzanne Sommers, star of the classic ABC sitcom Three’s Company, has died. She was 76 years old.

Somers died on Sunday at home in Palm Springs, California, passing away one day shy of her 77th birthday, according to The New York Times.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement to Page Six.

Suzanne Somers on rollerblades in Three's Company

Everett Collection

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce [Somers Jr.], and her immediate family,” the statement continued. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Remembering John Ritter & Some of His Best Roles
Related

Remembering John Ritter & Some of His Best Roles

On Three’s Company — which aired from 1977 to 1984 — Somers starred in the first five seasons as Chrissy Snow (pictured above), who shares an apartment with Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt) and Jack Tripper (John Ritter), all of whom pretend that Jack is gay to appease an otherwise-disapproving landlord.

Somers later returned to ABC for the sitcom Step by Step, playing Carol Foster-Lambert, the matriarch of a blended family. That series aired from 1991 to 1998.

Other celebrities are mourning Somers’ loss on social media. “Suzanne Sommers has passed away, which is such tragic news,” Bethenny Frankel said in an Instagram Stories update. “I had the pleasure of getting to know her. She is a force, she is groundbreaking, she is love. She was married to her soulmate [and] best friend. They were inseparable. She’s a family person. She’s about research and fighting for what she believes in when that takes tremendous courage and it’s not popular. Wow. I really, really, really had so much respect for her. … What a wonderful person. I’m so, so sorry. Sorry to Suzanne’s family. What a tremendous loss on such a week of tremendous loss.”

In Instagram comments, Goldie Hawn wrote, “Sad. So sad,” and Olivia Munn wrote, “Oh no,” with a broken-heart emoji.

“This one hurts my heart,” Khloé Kardashian said on Instagram. “I’ll never forget your positive looking outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise…”

Step by Step - ABC

Step by Step where to stream

Three's Company - ABC

Three's Company where to stream

Step by Step

Three's Company

Suzanne Somers

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Pete Davidson performs
1
‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Returns, T.Swift & Travis Kelce Make Cameos (VIDEO)
Rick and Morty Season 5 Adult Swim
2
‘Rick and Morty’ Returns: See the Voice Cast vs. the Characters
Paul McGann and Nicola Walker — 'Annika'
3
Nicola Walker on ‘Annika’ Season 2: ‘No One Wallows in Anything’
TV Theme Songs Seinfeld
4
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reacts to Jerry Seinfeld’s Tease About ‘Seinfeld’ Future
Tom Cruise in 'Minority Report'
5
Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything to Know About the Criterion Channel