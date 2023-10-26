Billie Jean King, Annika Sorenstam & Lyn St. James Join in Parity Week by Gainbridge

Three icons come together for a week of events celebrating the past achievements of women in sports and paving the way for future female stars

Golf great Annika Sorenstam, tennis legend and equality pioneer Billie Jean King, and groundbreaking motorsports star Lyn St. James host events in the first Parity Week by Gainbridge taking place November 6-12.

The three pillar events are:

The Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, known as the “World Cup of Women’s Tennis,” takes place in Seville, Spain, from November 7-12. Tennis Channel has coverage of Group Stage matches daily beginning at 3a/2a c on November 7. The semifinals air November 11 at 4a/3a c and the finals air November 12 at 8:30a/7:30 a c.

The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican features the world’s top LPGA Tour stars competing at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, November 9-12. Golf Channel airs the first round Thursday at 10/9a c, the second round Friday at 10/9a c, the third round Saturday at 2/1c and the final round Sunday at 2/1c.

The field is beginning to take shape⛳️ Don’t miss out when the best players on the LPGA tour take on Pelican Golf Club this November Get your tickets today at https://t.co/9k2WNpEZaN#LeadWithLegacy pic.twitter.com/TXeAXY8A8O — The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (@theANNIKAlpga) October 18, 2023

Women With Drive III — Driven by Mobil 1 is a conference organized by Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA) bringing together the most successful and influential people in motorsports to discuss the current issues and needs to advance opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive environment to help grow the motorsports industry. This year’s conference takes place at Phoenix Raceway November 7-8. St. James, who competed in 15 IndyCar races and seven Indy 500s, is co-chair on the event.

Parity, a subsidiary of Gainbridge, is a brand sponsorship platform that is committed to closing the gender gap income and opportunity gap in professional sports.

“Parity Week by Gainbridge is a great opportunity to celebrate women’s sports and the athletes that are following in the footsteps of these legends,” says Parity CEO Leela Srinivasan. “The week is a tribute to their enduring legacies and another opportunity to champion gender equality and opportunity in sports.”