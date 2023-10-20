‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Farmer Wants a Wife was an unexpected hit among reality TV dating fans earlier this year. The international format (which had a short-lived previous iteration on The CW in 2008) stars four eligible bachelors (the farmers) instead of one, who each get to know eight women who have moved from big cities to try and fall in love with both the bachelor and the rural life.

The revamped series debuted on Fox in March 2023, and the network renewed the series on May 15, 2023, just two days before the Season 1 finale. So, what’s the latest on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2?

TV Insider has learned that Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is currently in production in South Carolina, with country music star Jennifer Nettles returning as host (Nettles had previously confirmed her return for Season 2 on Instagram when the renewal was announced in May at the Fox upfront presentation to advertisers). The farmers, daters, and premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Season 1’s farmers were Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson, Landon Heaton, and Ryan Black. The men hosted the daters at their farms across the country to show their potential future partner what it’s really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle begged the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?

Fans of Season 1 are eagerly awaiting more details on Season 2. A fan account dedicated to the show tweeted excitedly about its return to filming earlier this month, and one reply from a Season 1 dater caught their eyes.

Lily Bauer, who dated Ryan last season, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I’ve got the [tea]” with a teapot emoji. She left things at that, leaving fans wanting more, but one reply wondered if anyone from the Season 1 cast will return for the next season. Could this mean viewers will be seeing Lily again? The Bachelor franchise has made an entire series dedicated to bringing past cast members back for another shot at love with Bachelor in Paradise, so this wouldn’t be unheard of.

The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children, making it one of the world’s most popular and successful reality dating shows. But not every couple had a happy ending in Season 1.

Allen and Khelsi ended up together at Season 1’s end. Landon ended up with Ashley L., and Hunter unsurprisingly chose Meghan and vice versa. Hunter told Southern Living after the finale that “everybody else was fighting for second place” once he met Meghan. “I told my producer after our one-on-one speed date, I said I don’t know if she likes me …But if she does like me, that’s game, set, match. It’s over and done with,” he shared at the time.

Ryan, however, left his North Carolina home for New York to ask Haley R. to come back. He had previously sent her packing for being “too emotional” but had a change of heart. She did return, but shocked viewers when she revealed she wasn’t ready to be back in a relationship with him.

