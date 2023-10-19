‘Married at First Sight’: Which Couple(s) Will Stay Married? (POLL)

Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 17 Episode 1 “Mile High Matrimony.”]

Married at First Sight‘s 17th season has officially kicked off on Lifetime, and the drama is already brewing as the premiere episode included a preview of Michael being left at the altar.

While the tease was meant to hint at things to come, only one wedding was officially completed by the end of the premiere, and that was Emily and Brennan’s as they walked down the aisle together, married. But already there are some signs of potential friction and cohesion between the Season 17 matches. It all depends on perspective.

Although Michael’s situation seems fairly uncertain, viewers have a clearer picture of the dynamics they might be able to expect this season. When it comes to Emily, she’s never been in a relationship, which could prove challenging as her friends suggested she’s a little self-centered when it comes to her lifestyle. In order to mesh with Brennan, she may have to adjust her current practices. Meanwhile, Brennan is focused on staying married for the rest of his life, which seems like a lot of pressure to put on a new relationship. Only time will tell whether they’ll mesh well or not.

As for Becca and Austin, both avoided the strippers at each celebration and kept a subdued profile at the bachelor and bachelorette parties. Perhaps their similar outlooks will bode well for their future life together. The preview for the next episodes teased that Austin is at least on Becca’s wavelength, gifting her the perfume she actually loves, without knowing it.

Meanwhile, Clare is keeping an open mind when it comes to her future, but Cameron’s family and friends expressed concerns about him jumping into marriage, noting how picky he is at times. Could it spell disaster, or is there a promise for a bright tomorrow? We should know more once the pair finally meet at the altar.

Rounding out the matches that actually make it down the altar are Lauren and Orion, who on paper appear to be an ideal pair, and their optimism so far is a promising element. But will their dynamic in-person change things? Stay tuned to find out and let us know who you think will stay married from this season of Married at First Sight in the poll and comments section, below.

Married at First Sight, Season 17, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime