[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

On screen, the first responders of Firehouse 51 are very much like a family and know quite a bit about each other’s lives. And so when Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri (who plays firefighter Darren Ritter) stopped by TV Insider’s office in June (prior to the actors’ strike), we decided to get his take on his costars — with a twist!

Because Kyri is also musical, in honor of that, we had him play Costar Lightning Round, with his answers based around the genre of music the other Fire actors would be. For instance, Taylor Kinney (Lieutenant Kelly Severide) is a mix (watch the video above!) while Eamonn Walker (Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden) “gives very much like golden era, like jazz,” according to Kyri.

Kyri could even narrow down the exact song that David Eigenberg (Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann) is: “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim. Hanako Greensmith (paramedic Violet Mikami) is classical music, but like the kind of most chaotic version of that,” he explained. “It’s giving very much like Beethoven, very much Mozart.”

This fun take on the actors of Chicago Fire comes after the NBC drama ended its 11th season with a couple of cliffhangers. (We had Kyri react to those and other moments from the past season here.) Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) just so happened to be in town when his ex-girlfriend, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), was looking to adopt a baby she met during a call, and the finale ended with him proposing! Meanwhile, firefighter Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) was injured on a call, and while Herrmann was visiting him in the hospital, he took a turn. Let’s just say that all that blood? We’re worried! And we’ll have to wait until Season 12 premieres to find out what Brett says and if Mouch survives.

Watch the full video above for what Kyri had to say about the rest of the cast.

Chicago Fire, Seasons 1-11, Streaming Now, Peacock (Season 12, TBA, NBC)