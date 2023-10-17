Alec Baldwin May Face Additional Manslaughter Charges From ‘Rust’ Shooting

New Mexico prosecutors are slated to refile involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin regarding the 2021 Rust film set shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin’s case is scheduled to be presented to a grand jury in mid-November, with indications of potential discussions about a plea deal. The impending charges were first reported by NBC News, citing sources with knowledge of the case.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis previously dismissed Baldwin’s initial involuntary manslaughter charge in April, citing “new facts” in the case. Nonetheless, the New Mexico legal team retained the option to reinstate charges, stating, “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability, and charges may be refiled.”

This development occurred almost two years after the tragic incident on the Western film set on October 21, 2021, which led to Halyna Hutchins’ death and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Hutchins on the set of Rust on January 31; the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, received the same charge.

The January 31 documents said Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed acted in “a negligent manner,” saying that the Colt .45 was not properly inspected, it was pointed directly at Hutchins (something that’s never supposed to happen on a set), Baldwin didn’t complete the required safety training, and that ongoing safety issues went unaddressed on set.

In previous statements, Baldwin insisted he did not pull the trigger on the firearm and that Gutierrez-Reed and others were responsible for ensuring the weapon wasn’t loaded during that rehearsal.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said when the charges were announced on January 19. “We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Added Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney: “We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”