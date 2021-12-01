Alec Baldwin is opening up about the tragic shooting on the set of the movie Rust as he sits down with ABC News‘ George Stephanopoulos for a one-hour special.

Stephanopoulos spoke about the interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, saying it was “the most intense” interview he’d ever experienced in his 20 years at ABC. In the interview, which Stephanopoulos said lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Baldwin is said to be “very candid” and “very forthcoming” as he goes into detail about what happened on the set that day.

In October, Baldwin accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun misfired on the set of the film Rust. The 30 Rock actor has since met with Hutchins’ family, which he is expected to talk about in the upcoming interview.

The interview, which is being produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions, is set to air on Thursday at 8 PM ET and will also stream on Hulu later in the evening. In addition, ABC News announced that 20/20 will focus on the shooting in a two-hour special airing on December 10.

Baldwin had previously posted a statement about the incident on Twitter. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he continued. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec Baldwin Interview, Thursday, December 2, 8 PM ET, ABC News