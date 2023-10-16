Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 16-22.

The good news about the large Walking Dead Universe: When one show ends, another probably won’t be far behind. Daryl Dixon‘s first season is over, but Fear the Walking Dead returns with its final episodes (October 22 on AMC) and Madison (Kim Dickens) trying to transform PADRE into a safe haven, making it an easy pick to top our list this week. For a completely opposite take on the dead, there’s also Living for the Dead (October 18 on Hulu), following five, fabulous queer ghost hunters helping the living by healing the dead.

Returning on streaming this week is Bosch: Legacy (October 20 on Freevee), with Titus Welliver‘s character searching for his kidnapped daughter. And over on Prime Video, Upload Season 3 begins (October 20), and life together is going to be complicated for Nathan (Robbie Amell) and Nora (Andy Allo), even if he has downloaded into a cloned body.

Plus, Eliza Taylor‘s mysterious character makes her debut on Quantum Leap (October 18 on NBC), and Jensen Ackles pops up as Soldier Boy on The Boys spinoff Gen V (October 22 on Prime Video).

Returning to our list from last week are Dancing With the Stars (was #16) and The Golden Bachelor (was #17).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.