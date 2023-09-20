Don’t Be a Braindead Walker Subscribe to our Fear the Walking Dead Newsletter:

“It can’t end like this!”

If the “this” in that exclamation is with many walkers and much more trouble from them (and humans) for the survivors in the final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, well, yes, it looks like it can. The trailer and key art for Season 8B, which will premiere on Sunday, October 22 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+, has been released. The series will end with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, November 19.

When people show up looking for Madison (Kim Dickens), Victor (Colman Domingo) has a choice to make in the trailer. “The wolves are circling,” he tells her upon finding her. “I came here to help you.”

And she’s going to need all the help she can get because Troy (Daniel Sharman), despite seemingly being killed off in Season 3, is back. “You’re outnumbered. You’re outgunned. This doesn’t end well,” he warns. What does he want? “You took everything from me. I’m just doing the same for you,” he explains. Watch the full trailer above for more, including what he shows her.

In Season 8B, now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be,” according to AMC Networks. “But in doing so the island becomes a target as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.”

Fear the Walking Dead also stars Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and produced by AMC Studios.

Fear the Walking Dead, Final Episodes Premiere, Sunday, October 22, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+