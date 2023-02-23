Peacock‘s Apples Never Fall is adding more stars as Alison Brie and Jake Lacy join the limited drama.

They are cast alongside the previously announced Annette Bening and Sam Neill who will lead the show based on Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty‘s book of the same name. Produced by Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, Apples Never Fall is written for television by showrunner Melanie Marnich who executive produces alongside Moriarty, David Heyman, Albert Page, and Jillian Share.

The seriescenters around the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be a perfect family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children, and after decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives.

Things take a turn though after Joy disappears and her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and family history with fresh eyes. Both Brie and Lacy have been cast as Delaney children in the series which will have multiple episodes directed by Chris Sweeney.

Brie will play Amy Delaney, the oldest of the Delaney children and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess. Meanwhile, Lacey plays Troy Delaney, the second-eldest child of the family whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist.

Viewers will recognize Brie from her roles in shows like GLOW and Community as well as the recently released Prime Video film Somebody I Used to Know. As for Lacey, he’s been seen most recently in shows like A Friend of the Family and Season 1 of HBO‘s Emmy-winning The White Lotus.

Filming for Apples Never Fall will begin soon in Queensland, Australia. Stay tuned for more on the series as we await casting news for the remaining Delaney children and other characters.

Apples Never Fall, TBA, Peacock