Pat Sajak was left stunned on Thursday’s (October 12) episode of Wheel of Fortune when a contestant won the Bonus Round after picking some unconventional additional letters to help her solve a seemingly impossible possible.

Debra Molle from China Spring, Texas, was already doing well before she made it to the Bonus Round, racking up $20,000 during the regular game. Things only got better from there, as she was faced with the category “Living Thing” in the Bonus Round.

After quickly analyzing the puzzle board, which read “_ L _ _ _ _ _ R _ _ _ _ T,” Molle picked her additional letters: “F, M, J, and O.”

Sajak seemed taken off guard by the surprising picks, saying, “I believe that’s the first FMJO combo we’ve had on the show in 72 years.”

But Molle clearly knew what she was doing, and her strategy paid off, particularly her choice of the letter “F,” which showed up on the board three times, leaving her with “FL _ FF _ R _ _ _ _ T.”

Wasting no time, Molle quickly answered, “Fluffy Rabbit.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“That’s it,” Sajak said before opening the envelope to reveal Molle had won an extra $40,000, giving her a winning total of $60,250.

“Just wow!” said one fan. “That was incredible. It was almost impossible to know the answer from three letters on the board.”

“Players are getting wise to the writers. They’re actually calling Js in the bonus round,” wrote another viewer on the show’s YouTube channel comments.

“Debra a hippity hoppity game, awsome!! Obtained your goal of being WOF 40 K winner,” said another fan.

“It sounds like she figured out the bottom word that starts with an ‘R’ and ends with a ‘T’ so she didn’t pick the ‘B’ ‘A’ & ‘I’ – pretty much she followed the cardinal rule,” wrote another.

In an interview with KWTX, Molle said her son encouraged her to send in an audition tape for the show. She also talked about what it was like meeting Sajak and Vanna White, saying, “[They’re] just like what you see on TV… very personable, very nice, very funny. And this is a historic season to be on because it is [Sajak’s] last.”

Sajak is set to retire next June at the end of Season 41. American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest will take over as host from Season 42 onwards, with White remaining as his co-host.