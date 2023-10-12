The CW Orders Scripted Series ‘Wild Cards’ & ‘Sight Unseen’ for 2024

The CW might not have that much in terms of returning scripted programming for the coming season (All American, Walker, All American: Homecoming, and Superman & Lois are all slated for the midseason), but it has ordered two new series.

The network has ordered the original scripted series Wild Card and Sight Unseen, both with CW favorites and both set to air in 2024. The former, a crime-solving procedural, stars Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan and Reign‘s Giacomo Gianniotti, while the latter’s cast includes The Vampire Diaries and The Originals‘ Daniel Gillies and The 100‘s Jarod Joseph.

“Wild Cards and Sight Unseen are two unique, binge-worthy shows that reflect The CW’s commitment to compelling, top-tier storytelling that will appeal to our loyal fans and attract a wide range of new viewers,” said Liz Wise Lyall, Head of Scripted Programming, The CW, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Blink49 Studios, Front Street Pictures, Piller/Segan [Wild Cards] and Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions [Sight Unseen] to bring these dynamic series to life and highlight just how expansive The CW brand can be.”

Wild Cards, in partnership with CBC, is described as a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist. It follows the unlikely duo of a gruff, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman. Ellis (Gianniotti), a demoted detective, has unfortunately spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max (Morgan) has been living a transient life elaborately scamming everyone she meets. After Max is arrested and helps Ellis solve a local crime, they get the chance to redeem himself, with Ellis going back to detective and Max staying out of jail — by working together, using their unique skills, to solve crimes. For Ellis, that means hard-boiled shoe leather police work; for Max, it means accents, schemes, and generally befriending everyone in sight, while driving Ellis absolutely nuts. The two have to learn what it means to trust another person and maybe actually become partners.

Wild Cards is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures for commissioning broadcaster CBC in Canada. It is created by Michael Konyves, who executive produces with pilot director James Genn, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, and writers Alexandra Zarowny, James Thorpe, Noelle Carbone, and Morwyn Brebner. The series is produced by Charles Cooper and Virginia Rankin, and on behalf of Blink49 Studios, overseen by Executive Vice President of Global Scripted Carolyn Newman and Manager of Scripted Television Alix Steerman.

Sight Unseen, in partnership with Bell Media’s CTV, follows Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), a top homicide detective who is forced to quit the job she loves after she nearly kills her partner and is diagnosed as clinically blind. She’s reluctant to accept help and uses an assistance app whereby she connects with Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi), a professional seeing-eye guide and an agoraphobe who lives 3,000 miles away. After losing her vision, Tess is haunted by the unsolved cases she left behind. Sunny uses a hidden camera and earpiece to remotely steer Tess through life’s obstacles — and crimes — as the two challenge preconceptions about ability, trust and where to draw the line.

Sight Unseen is inspired by one of the co-creators’ experiences with sight loss. The series also stars Joseph, Gillies, Alice Christina-Corrigan, and Tony Giroux. It is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for commissioning broadcaster Bell Media’s CTV in Canada. In addition to directing several episodes including the pilot, John Fawcett serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunners Karen Troubetzkoy and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, Blink49’s John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, Front Street Pictures’ Charles Cooper and writer Derek Schreyer as well as Ryan Knighton serving as co-executive producer.

Both series are produced under the jurisdiction of ACTRA and the WGC in Canada.