‘The Gilded Age’ Trailer: Ada Finds Love, Bertha Battles Mrs. Astor, Peggy Goes South (VIDEO)

The battle for New York society continues in The Gilded Age Season 2 trailer, which gives a glimpse into each character’s battles ahead. From Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) squaring off with Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski), new romances teased for Marian (Louisa Jacobson) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon), and a glimpse at the Black elite of Brooklyn, the trailer is at no shortage of intrigue.

It opens with Bertha lamenting over the old money keeping the new money crowd at arm’s length “with impunity.” Knowing Bertha, this will never fly, so she sets her sights on making the new Metropolitan Opera house the go-to music venue of the season. Mrs. Astor and Agnes are not so keen on her fighting spirit and the change it threatens to bring.

“That’s it: head to head, and one will be the winner,” Bertha declares of the fight between the Met and the Academy of Music. As Mrs. Astor says in the van Rhijn residence, “Mrs. Russell is even more of a fighter than I had realized.” Agnes has not changed her spots; she still wants old money to prevail in this fight. Her deliciously shady, snobby lines return when she says, “Change came from the American Revolution, but it was difficult to live through all the same.”

Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) asks to return to her position at the van Rhijn residence, which Marian is sure her Aunt Agnes will approve of. And she’s seen going down south to see Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute. Serious trouble may be afoot there, however, as a crowd of angry white men with torches is shown as Peggy’s mother, Dorothy Scott (Audra McDonald), warns her of the dangers of the American south — a place Peggy has never been.

The most revealing part of the trailer is that Ada will fall in love, seemingly with Robert Sean Leonard‘s new character, Reverend Matthew Forte. She fears what Agnes will think of this potential union. Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) is also seen kissing Laura Benanti‘s Susan Blane in a bed in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip — how scandalous!

Romance is also on the brain for Marian, who’s encouraged to connect with Agnes’ nephew by marriage, Dashiell (David Furr), but the trailer’s editing implies there’s something between her and neighbor Larry. The trailer also gives a glimpse at the Black elite of Brooklyn, seen celebrating in formal attire at a rooftop party near the end of the video. Plus, George Russell (Morgan Spector) faces off with striking workers, who seem just as hellbent on winning workplace changes as George and Bertha are to get to the top of the New York City social ladder.

The Gilded Age Season 2 debuts on Sunday, October 29 on HBO. It’s created by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, who writes the series with Sonja Warfield. Both executive produce alongside David Crockett and Michael Engler. Engler also directs some of the episodes.

TV Insider was on set of The Gilded Age Season 2 in 2022. Get an exclusive look into the second season with the cast here.

The Gilded Age, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, October 29, 9/8c, HBO and Max