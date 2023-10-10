There’s a familiar face to NBC viewers in the October 11 episode of Quantum Leap, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

New Amsterdam star Janet Montgomery guest stars as Rebecca, a bank teller for the First. Bank of Tucson, Arizona, in 1986, which is where and when Ben (Raymond Lee) has landed. This time, he’s jumped into the body of Lorena, a bank teller in her 60s who finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In the clip, Ben’s just gotten a look at who he is and Lorena’s desk when Rebecca joins him to ask Lorena how it feels to finally be a grandmother. “It’s unexpected,” Ben says. (It wasn’t for Lorena, since, as Rebecca points out, she was calling her daughter every day for the last month to ask, “Is it today?”)

When Rebecca asks what’s wrong, Ben says, “Oh, it’s just I got some bad news, not about my granddaughter, but about some friends. It’s hard to explain.” The manager interrupts about their talking, then Rebecca’s offering to listen if “Lorena” ever needs to talk when she’s distracted by her little brother walking in. The last time she saw him, “he stopped by on my birthday to borrow my car and disappeared for three days.” Watch the full clip above for more and for things to take a serious turn.

It was at the end of the Season 2 premiere that Ben, after going through a leap by himself, saw Ian (Mason Alexander Park), who revealed that for the team, he’d been missing for three years (and was presumed dead) and the project was shut down.

“The big question is, what happened to everybody in those three years? The fact that Ben has no recollection of three years passing is a true — I could go nerd out on you and talk Einstein’s theories of time-space continuums, but the reality is he now has to deal with everybody else’s life went on,” executive producer Deborah Pratt told TV Insider. “Where is Addison [Caitlin Bassett]? What is she dealing with? That mourning and that loss or the belief of that loss and how she kept herself together and the fact that she now has to face somebody that she thought was gone forever is a huge journey for not just Addison, [but also] for Ian, Magic [Ernie Hudson], and Jenn [Nanrisa Lee] because suddenly they have a chance to bring him home.”

Quantum Leap, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC