Great American Living Channel Rebrands To Great American Faith & Living

Great American Media is revamping its Great American Living cable channel with a new rebrand.

Originally acquired by GAC Media in 2021, the linear channel houses shows such as Going RV and is set to take a new name, becoming known as Great American Faith & Living. This strategic decision comes in the wake of Great American Media’s recent merger with Pure Flix, according to Deadline, a company owned by Sony. It marks the organization’s ongoing efforts to broaden its presence in the linear space focused on faith-based content.

Notably, Great American Media, under the leadership of President and CEO Bill Abbott, also possesses the Great American Family in its portfolio.

“Given the enormously positive reaction from subscribers to Great American Pure Flix and the ongoing growth of Great American Family, now is the perfect time to sharpen our focus on our second linear channel,” Abbott said. “Great American Faith & Living fills a void in the marketplace, and we are confident viewers will enjoy a strong mix of content that brings the highest quality faith programming in the genre.”

Before undergoing the rebranding, Great American Living extended its distribution to incorporate Altice, Frndly TV, and Philo.

“We feel strongly that the faith category is big enough to have a channel fully dedicated to the genre,” said Abbott. “We are committed to listening to our viewers and are dedicated to creating quality faith and family content that inspires and uplifts.”

Great American Living launched in 2014 under the name Ride TV, a channel primarily dedicated to equestrian sports and horses, catering to the “heartland” of America. Following its acquisition by GAC in 2021, the channel rebranded and emerged as Great American Living. It shifted its programming focus to non-scripted content centered around the American South. Among its current lineup of shows are titles like Growing Up Gator, Kimberly’s Simply Southern, and Southern Fried Everything.