Great American Family Announces Star-Studded Holiday Movie Lineup

Great American Family is planning a festive holiday season with its third annual Great American Christmas movie lineup.

Kicking off on Friday, October 20, the TV event features 20 original holiday films fit for the whole family. The first new title will arrive on Saturday, October 21 with a full slate to be announced at a later time.

In the meantime, GAF has unveiled the list of titles coming to the network for this Christmas celebration featuring stars such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Trevor Donovan, and Jill Wagner among others.

12 Games of Christmas

Starring Johnny Ramey and Felisha Cooper, this film follows a group of old friends and neighbors who are transported into a Christmas-themed board game during a holiday party.

A Christmas Blessing

Lori Loughlin, James Tupper, and Jesse Hutch star in this flick about a TV chef (Loughlin) who takes over her late aunt’s charity with the help of her new friend (Hutch) and business associate (Tupper) next door.

A Christmas Commission

A working title, Sarah Fisher and Simon Arblaster play rival realtors who are forced to work together to sell a special house before Christmas.

A Christmas for the Ages

This multi-generational movie follows a family as they celebrate what Christmas was like in the ‘40s, ‘60s, ‘90s, and present day. The movie stars Natasha Bure, Anna Ferguson, Kate Craven, and Cheryl Ladd.

A Dash of Christmas

A marketing executive (Laura Osnes) has to learn a recipe to get her dream job and ends up entering a holiday bake-off with a dream baker (Christopher Russell).

A Model Christmas

This working title sees a model (Ash Tsai) stranded by the weather amid a charity press tour. Without anywhere else to go, she winds up at the home of her hired driver (Joey Heyworth).

A Paris Christmas Waltz

A movie dancer (Jen Lilley) teams up with a professional (Matthew Morrison) to enter a renowned Parisian dance competition. This is the latest story from The Christmas Waltz universe starring Michael Damian and Janeen Damian.

A Royal Christmas Holiday

Brittany Underwood plays a reporter in search of her big break and decides to do so by arranging an interview with a European prince (Jonathan Stoddard) during his visit to the United States. Will her news story turn into a love story? Only time will tell.

A Royal Christmas Romance

Danica McKellar plays Bella a local boutique owner who must style a European Duke (Damon Runyan) when his bags are lost in transit in this working title.

A Time Capsule Christmas

This working title follows a father (Daniel Lissing) as he bonds with his daughter and also stumbles upon an unexpected romance (with Jillian Murray). At the same time, he’s tracking down the original owner of a Christmas time capsule.

Bringing Christmas Home

Jill Wagner and Paul Greene star in this working title about a professor of military history (Wagner) as she teams up with an antique store owner (Greene) to track down the owner of a historic WWII uniform and the love letters left in its pockets.

Christmas on Windmill Way

To save her family’s legacy windmill, a woman (Christina Taylor Brown) will have to remind her ex-boyfriend (Chad Michael Murray) of the best of their hometown.

Destined 2: Christmas Once More

In this sequel film, Theo (Casey Elliott) continues to miss connecting with his girlfriend, Kim (Shae Robins) as he attempts to propose at Christmas.

Mistletoe Moments

With her career on the line, a decorator (Susie Abromeit) must work with an unlikely partner (Liam McIntyre) to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas gala.

My Christmas Hero

An army reserve doctor (Candace Cameron Bure) tracks down her family’s military history with the help of a new romance (Gabriel Hogan).

Our Christmas Wedding

In this sequel, roles reverse as Nicole’s boss plans newly engaged Nicole (Holly Deveaux) and Michael’s (Drew Seeley) wedding in two weeks at Christmas.

Peppermint & Postcards

When a Christmas letter concerning her love life goes viral, one mom discovers that romance might be right at her door in this film starring Ella Cannon and Christopher Russell.

Santa, Maybe

In this working title, Aubrey Reynolds plays Lila, a theater director who must rise to the challenge of putting on the perfect Christmas ballet, while also discovering her office Secret Santa in the process.

The Christmas Regift

A city manager (Marshall Williams) recruits the help of a childhood friend (Erin Agostino) in setting his town’s Christmas Charity event right, while she gets to work setting him up with her close friend.

‘Twas the Text Before Christmas

A working title, this film follows Merritt Patterson‘s character who receives a text sent from a wrong number, setting into motion a Christmas tradition with a new family (that includes Trevor Donovan) over three separate years.

Which film are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more details on GAF’s Great American Christmas slate.

Great American Christmas, Begins Friday, October 20, Great American Family