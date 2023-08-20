See the ‘Sister Wives’ Stars in Season 1 vs. Season 18 (PHOTOS)

In Season 18 of TLC’s Sister Wives — premiering on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c — the Brown family is more divided than ever before. Christine Brown left then-husband Kody Brown last season, and Janelle Brown announced her separation from Kody during the reunion episodes. And judging from TLC’s Season 18 trailer, we’ll see what went wrong between Janelle and Kody, as well as how Meri Brown decides to move on from Kody, too.

It’s a far cry from the happy family we met when Sister Wives debuted in 2010. At the time, the family had three sister wives and 12 children, with another new addition on the way. Since then, Kody married Robyn Brown, bringing her three children into the fold, and he had more children with some of the wives. And it wasn’t long before his older kids started getting married and having kids of their own.

The family moved from Utah to Nevada to Arizona, with dreams of building houses on the same plot of mountainside land. But now that some of the wives and children are estranged from Kody, it appears that dream will never become reality. (“You know what, Robyn? Have him,” Janelle’s son Garrison says in the trailer. “We’re all grown adults that don’t need a father figure anymore.”)

In the photo gallery below, see the Sister Wives stars as they were in Season 1 — happier times! — versus how they are now.

Sister Wives, Season 18 Premiere, Sunday, August 20, 10/9c, TLC