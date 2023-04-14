Christine Brown is ready to move on and start a new chapter after leaving a 26-year polygamous marriage with Sister Wives star Kody Brown.

On Thursday, April 13, Christine announced she is engaged to her new boyfriend, David Woolley, just two months after she went public with the relationship. The TLC reality star shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers, writing, “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

David also posted the news on his own Instagram page, writing, “Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you. You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.”

The reaction to the whirlwind engagement has been mixed, even from Christine’s own family, with some wondering if she is moving too fast.

Her daughter Gwendlyn Brown appeared thrilled with the announcement, sharing her mom’s engagement photo on her Instagram Story and writing, “We’re literally twinsies.” This past December, Gwendlyn announced her own engagement to her partner Beatriz Queiroz.

However, Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, seemed more concerned about the speed at which the relationship is moving. In a TikTok Live video last week, Paedon said he’s “happy” for his mom but worried she’s “rushing” into things. He also stated that he’ll “never be close with David” as they’re both very standoffish people.

One person that did appear excited about the news was Christine’s fellow sister wife, Janelle Brown, who commented, “Hurray!” on the Instagram post. She also shared the image on her own IG Story alongside a “HAPPY” GIF.

Christine first went public with the relationship on Valentine’s Day, after revealing for the first time on social media in January that she was dating again. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of images of them together. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath.”

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa,” she continued. “I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”