‘General Hospital’: Will Lucy Choose Her Friends or Money? Lynn Herring Weighs In

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Lucy Coe, played by fan favorite Lynn Herring, has the uncanny ability to care deeply for her family and friends while she also looks out for No. 1 at the same time! Now, however, she may have to make a choice between what’s best for herself and for her pal Maxie (Kristen Storms), who’s becoming dearer to her. Watch for the ex-librarian to make a drastic decision about Deception and her 1 percent stake in ELQ on General Hospital on the October 9 episode.

TV Insider chatted with Herring about Lucy’s dilemma, her two leading men — All My Children alumni Michael E. Knight (ex-Tad; now, GH’s Martin) and Walt Willey (who has brought his AMC character Jackson over to Port Charles), and her fondness for the diehard, lifelong GH fan base. (Herring and several other cast members are traveling to Memphis at the end of October for a meet and greet at Elvis’s home for 2023 General Hospital Fan Celebration at Graceland. In addition to Q&A panels and autograph signings, attendees will be treated to a mini version of the GH Nurses Ball talent show. Find out how you can attend here.)

You and Walt sparred and sparked from your first scene when Lucy met Jackson Montgomery. Had you two ever met?

Lynn Herring: We had at Super Soap Weekends in Florida, but you were always on such a set schedule at those events. We never had a chance to really sit down and get to know each other. Then, he came to GH, and I learned about his life and his artistry. We bonded over our mutual love of animals. He has this twinkle in his eye, and I think he picked right up where he left off in terms of playing Jackson. He was so ready to play. It’s the most instant chemistry I’ve had in a long time. One word and we were off! It was so much fun.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) wants Lucy’s 1 percent of ELQ. Another example of GH mining the show’s history.

Yes. Tristan [Rogers, Robert], Kin [Shriner, Scotty], and I were on a personal appearance recently, and we were reminded that fans love the mining of history. They appreciate it. I have a line coming up about Sigmund the Duck [Lucy’s fowl companion from the 1990s]. We have a beautiful relationship with our fans. When our writers give a nod to history, our fans eat it up and they’re so appreciative.

Another example of that is when we mentioned Lucy’s marriage to Alan [Stuart Damon] and the dynamic she shared with Monica [Leslie Charleson] as a result. The stirs up some ancient animosity. The people who watched back then know just how serious all that was. Tracy feels that Lucy tricked Alan out of that 1 percent. It’s been a long time since she got that, and it’s a thorn in Tracy’s side. How beautiful is it that our writers get to use that?

What’s Lucy’s frame of mind right now? She wants to help her pals at Deception but she also looks out for herself.

It’s like a morality play. I like that. Yes, Lucy has been selfish throughout her life, but that comes from her needing to be a survivor. We all know people who are like that. They have good hearts, but they’ve had rough times and they need to survive in the wild. What’s going on now is nice because she’s beginning to see that Maxie is becoming just as important to Lucy as Felicia [Kristina Wagner] is. She values her friends. Yes, Lucy wants to survive….but at what cost? Lucy could be growing up a little bit as she asks herself if she’ll let her friends go in exchange for financial salvation. It’s so much fun to play.

Lucy’s story is about sacrifice. Our world today is not the one in which World War II vets sacrificed everything. We have a different sensibility about the world. I love that Lucy has this choice coming up. Will she do what’s right for the greater good, or is it about what she’s entitled to and “me, me, me”? This is a glimpse into what’s going on in people’s lives right now.

Lucy was never the same after she became involved with the Nurses Ball, GH’s talent show within the show which shines a light on AIDS/HIV awareness and treatment.

What was interesting is that Lucy probably started out her involvement with that in a more selfish vein. She was trying to be accepted by Port Charles society. She’d been a pariah, and she may have started to think that she’d get respect by hosting this worthy cause. Then, she met people who were dealing with AIDS/HIV, and it changed her life. She still wants the glitz and the respect, but her soul was forever changed.

Lucy snuck back into town earlier this year while hiding out from some bad guys by disguising herself as the mousy librarian she debuted as back in 1986.

Yes. That was a great nod the writers gave us. Our amazing costumer Shawn Reeves tried to find that little Peter Pan blouse that Lucy originally wore. Everyone got into trying to make me look mousy, and it was amazing. It was a nice wink to the audience. I was beaming all day. [Lucy] wasn’t supposed to be beaming — but I was.

You and Michael have amazing comedic timing together. What’s it like working with him?

I knew Michael to say hello. He’s so charming. I had always heard about ‘Tad the Cad’ [on All My Children]. You hear about how wonderful actors are in our genre. When I began working with him, he’d say to me, “Do you mind if I do this?” I said, “Oh, please do!” It’s been the most fun making our moments real. Lucy and Martin see a lot of fun in each other. We love to make it entertaining. Anything goes with Michael. When we work on scenes — even dramatic ones — I find that he listens so well. He pays attention, and we just roll. I just love, love, love working with him.

There’s that added dynamic of Martin’s sister Laura (Genie Francis) being married to Kevin (Jon Lindstrom), Lucy’s former husband. So much potential.

It’s funny, but I don’t think we’ve mined that enough yet. I’m not sure why not. I think they want to keep Laura and Kevin a very strong town institutional relationship. However, if you really think about it, the four of us would have a fascinating time playing some of that intrigue.

“Doc” [AKA Kevin] was always Lucy’s touchstone for reality and for trying to be a better person. I hope in the future they find a way to mine these dynamics. It’s a great set up and ready to be hit out of the ballpark.

You, Walt, and several other GH cast members, including Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly), Cynthia Watros (Nina), Eden McCoy (Joss), Tabyana Ali (Trina), and Evan Hofer (Dex), are headed to Graceland on October 27 for a weekend fan event. Have you ever been to Graceland?

No! I’ve driven through Memphis and “Walking on Memphis” [by Marc Cohen] is one of my favorite songs. It’s such a classic. My relatives live in Louisiana and Texas, so Elvis has been very important to a lot of them because of blues and jazz. He inspired so many people. [Laughs] I think I was in trouble with some relatives when I told them I’d never been to Graceland! Now, I can make that right. I think everyone’s face lights up when you say Memphis.

There are going to be a whole weekend full of events — autograph sessions, a Q&A panel with Walt Willey, and, I hear, a miniature version of GH’s Nurses Ball.

Yes. A mini version, but it’s going to be a blast. A few fans who are going recently asked me if they could get dressed up for it, like we do on the show. I said, “Of course!” This will be like being at the Nurses Ball.

All due respect to GH’s talented cast of singers, dancers, but I think Josh Swickard (Chase), who’s going to the event, has stolen two Nurses Balls.

No doubt about it. He has a really unique ability to be a showman like Hugh Jackman, but then, he can bring it back down to earth. He lights up the stage. He could be on Broadway anytime, I would think.

GH never loses sight of AIDS/HIV still being an issue when the Nurses Ball is done.

Yes. It’s still a global phenomenon that needs to be kept in everyone’s mind. So many people need help on a global level.

Do you find there’s a common denominator among fans when they meet you in terms of what they want to say? What do they want you to know?

There’s such a diversity in responses. Sometimes, it’s “My dad likes seeing you in tight dresses.” Others, it’s someone telling me that they watched GH with their mom when she was in the hospital and something Lucy did made them laugh. They’ll ask about the Nurses Ball. That’s the thing about Lucy — responses to her are never just one-note. They’re about the human condition from laughter to tears. I also get, “You’re bad!” That’s adorable to hear.

I’m excited about going with the group that’s going this year and to spend time with them. I can’t wait to step into Graceland. And I want to say that I’m so appreciative of the people who come to these events. I love listening to them and hearing what they have to say. I know they often thank us for doing the show, but they may have no idea how much I thank them for watching.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Hulu