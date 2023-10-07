Kiefer Sutherland in ‘Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,’ Inside the Political ‘Circus,’ Expanded ’60 Minutes,’ ‘Unforgotten’ Finale

Kiefer Sutherland is the infamous Capt. Queeg in the latest version of The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, the final film directed by the late William Friedkin. Showtime revives the political analysis of The Circus just in time to assess the disarray in the House of Representatives. Primo newsmag 60 Minutes expands to 90 minutes in a special edition. A wave of Sunday’s British mysteries concludes on PBS, led by the twisty Unforgotten.

Showtime

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Movie Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: This classic courtroom drama, taken from Herman Wouk’s stage adaptation of his popular 1952 wartime novel, has been a TV favorite since the Golden Age. First shown live as part of Ford Star Jubilee in 1955, then filmed by Robert Altman in 1988, the new Court-Martial is of special interest as the final film directed by Oscar winner William Friedkin (The French Connection, The Exorcist). His camera glides with purposeful restraint, keeping the focus on the combatants in a story updated to 2022, including a female prosecutor (Monica Raymund). She clashes with a naval lawyer (Jason Clarke) who is assigned to defend, albeit reluctantly, first officer Lt. Steve Maryk (The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy), for seizing control from the allegedly unstable Captain Queeg (a masterfully understated Kiefer Sutherland) aboard the minesweeper USS Caine during a terrible storm. The late Lance Reddick, to whom the film is dedicated, stands out as the steely lead judge, describing these proceedings as “a strange and tragic trial.”

Left Right/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Circus

Documentary Premiere 7/6c

SUNDAY: Winning this week’s good-timing award: The Emmy-nominated political docuseries returns for a six-week run, just in time to try to make sense (or not) of the disarray in the Speaker-less House of Representatives. The legal battles involving the former president and the current president’s son, and the GOP fight for the next nomination are bound to be key topics in the weeks to come.

CBS

60 Minutes

7:30/6:30c

SUNDAY: Network TV’s most distinguished newsmagazine expands to 90 minutes with a fourth segment in a special edition. The reports include CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell’s in-depth interview with Gen. Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Scott Pelley debriefing “Godfather of A.I.” Geoffrey Hinton, Bill Whitaker’s profile of powerful sports agent Rich Paul and Lesley Stahl’s double-length segment on the future of 3D-printed buildings, including on the Moon.

Jonathan Ford

Unforgotten

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: “Why do any of us do things we know are wrong?” laments one of the many suspects of the top-drawer Masterpiece cold-case mystery, wrapping its fifth season. Sordid family secrets and more ghosts of the past are unearthed as the tragic truth is revealed, with twists coming to the very last scene. In good news for the franchise, which has been renewed for a sixth season, the animosity between DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and new boss DCI Jessie James (Sinéad Keenan) has subsided, though Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) will never be forgotten. Also closing shop for now: Season 2 of Professor T (8/7c) and Van der Valk (10/9c).

Great American Family

Swing Into Romance

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Runner-up for this week’s good-timing award: a traditional romance with a Dancing with the Stars vibe. Danica McKellar, the Wonder Years alum who made it to 6th place in Dancing’s 18th season, stars opposite current Dancing pro Gleb Savchenko (paired this season with Mira Sorvino) as a former dancer who, get this, returns to her hometown to discover her family’s General Store is struggling. What’s a dancer to do? Perhaps her special skill will save the day. In the process, she contends with her ex-fiancé (Savchenko) while falling for a bloke played by David Haydn-Jones.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: