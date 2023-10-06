Octavia Spencer’s ‘The Lost Women Of Highway 20’ & ‘Feds’ True Crime Docuseries Coming to ID (VIDEO)

In a collaboration between Investigation Discovery (ID) and Academy Award-winning actress/producer Octavia Spencer, comes two new true crime docuseries, Lost Women Of Highway 20 and Feds.

Narrated by Spencer herself, Lost Women Of Highway 20 is a gripping new six-part series that takes an in-depth look inside the FBI, and offers unprecedented access to active-duty agents. The docuseries kicks off with the mysterious disappearance of 13-year-old Rachanda Pickle in 1990. As detectives delve into her case, they uncover a chilling trail of missing and murdered women that stretches back for decades along Oregon’s US Highway 20. Even more disturbing is that the perpetrator evades capture, hiding in plain sight.

This documentary is set to delve deep into the case, raising poignant questions about society’s treatment of women, both in the past and today.

Meanwhile, Feds is a six-part series offering an unprecedented look inside the FBI, taking viewers into the heart of America’s most elite crime-fighting agency, offering an insider’s perspective through interviews with active-duty FBI agents. The series covers a wide range of cases, from infiltrating the notorious MS-13 gang in Boston to dismantling a multimillion-dollar drug empire in Florida. Feds offer viewers a glimpse into the lengths the FBI goes to protect citizens nationwide.

In the season premiere, viewers will be on the edge of their seats as FBI special agents Wayne Jackowski and Andy Kehren recount a heart-pounding investigation involving a terrifying kidnapping that culminates in a high-speed car chase with the prime suspect. The show promises to deliver unparalleled insight into the twists and turns of each investigation as agents let their guard down and invite us into their private world.

Lost Women Of Highway 20 will premiere all three parts in one night on November 5. Meanwhile, Feds will debut on November 8, with new episodes airing weekly.

Lost Women Of Highway 20, Documentary Premiere, Sunday, November 5, 9/8c, ID

Feds, Documentary Premiere, Wednesday, November 8, 10/9c, ID