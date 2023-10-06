Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Diane (fan-favorite Susan Walters) is already Jack’s (Peter Bergman) bride on The Young and the Restless courtesy of the couple’s quickie at City Hall last July. However, having a reception/vow renewal with family and friends, starting on the October 6 episode, is icing on the wedding cake.

Considered to be the town pariah for faking her death over a decade ago, Diane doesn’t have many friends outside her groom and their son Kyle (Michael Mealor). Might these upcoming festivities change people’s minds? TV Insider chatted with Walters about Jack and Diane’s relationship and what Diane hopes to gain from this latest family gathering – and it’s not a new place setting of China!

How important is it for Diane to have Jack’s family and friends show up to support their relationship, their union?

Susan Walters: Diane knows that she’s not going to get much support. Look at Summer [Allison Lanier] and how snarky she’s been! Diane is putting up with this because she wants Summer in the group wedding photo and [Summer’s mother/Diane’s rival] Phyllis [Michelle Stafford] will see it. Right?

That’s better than a gift card on a silver platter. Does Diane truly want to be Jack’s wife?

Oh, yes. She wants the “happily ever after” but she also wants everyone to see it. That’s the icing on the cake. It’s funny because the reception takes a turn for Diane. The [initial] intention was everyone who comes will see how fabulous it is. Now, Diane wants a photograph that Phyllis will see.

Ever since Diane returned from the dead, several people have predicted Diane will create havoc, cause more misery, etc. But…she hasn’t. Have people been overreacting?

Well, I wasn’t the person playing Diane when she did a whole bunch of things that prompted her to fake her death. [Editor’s note: Maura West, now Ava on General Hospital, was playing Diane when she was presumably murdered by Nikki in self-defense after causing mayhem.] I actually can understand why people are so bent out of shape about it. We have very loyal viewers who know the stories as well as the actors do – sometimes even better! It’s a lot to accept that Diane is alive, but I feel she may have grown up and is sincere about having a relationship with her son and also with the man she loves.

Everything we’ve seen so far…

[Finishing] Indicates that yes, she does. I’ve worked hard to make a distinction that when Diane is with Kyle, she tries to hide her past with Tucker [Trevor St. John]. It’s got a different flavor than when she talks to Ashley [Eileen Davidson].

Speaking of Ashley, Diane’s dynamic with her has to be different since Diane saved her from choking to death on a grape at Society.

It didn’t seem to Diane like Ashley was overly grateful about it. [Saving her] was one of those things you do because you’re supposed to. It was written that Diane had a moment of “What should I do?” She quickly realized she had better do something – or else she’s going to get in trouble! Diane did step into action, but you don’t want someone to die in front of you. I don’t think you’d stand by and watch [even] your worst enemy choke to death.

Do you know how to do that maneuver in real life?

As much as anyone. I have a granddaughter now, and my daughter’s talked to me about learning how to do it. You hope that you’d be able to be calm and do what you need to do.

Does Diane have any allies in the family – outside of Jack and Kyle? Traci (Beth Maitland) maybe?

Traci wants what’s best for her brother. She sees that she’s happy with this woman. Since Diane’s come back, she’s owned up to Traci what she’d done. I think Traci’s softened to her somewhat mostly because she likes to see her brother happy.

We’ve learned a little about what Diane was up to during her time away from Genoa City, but there’s still so much that could resurface.

Yes. It’s interesting because there’s a whole story with Tucker – but how much were they hanging out in Los Angeles? Diane can say she was never going to do [certain things] but did she decide that after two months of doing it or the day she was asked to? There’s opportunity there.

Diane’s no flower. She’s been cornered by Ashley and Phyllis and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) – and more than held her own against them. In fact, Peter Bergman joked that Diane’s not the one outnumbered in scenes like that.

Those scenes – when Diane was against all three of them – were totally fun. You’re a little nervous on days like that when you have so much dialogue. You want to be good. Diane was in the hot seat, and she had to cover. I love scenes like that. What’s funny is that Phyllis is the one who can make Diane lose her mind. When I, Diane, get to yell at Michelle, Phyllis – well, that’s my comfort zone. When we go at it, I’m thinking, this is my happy place!

Diane and Jack are happy, which is great in real life, but soap opera couples need conflict. Thoughts on where they could go next?

I think they need to be happy for a while. If Diane were do something contrary to [Jack’s best interests], people would say, “Oh, we knew this was going to happen.” But if we see them working together as a unit, they’re stronger. If we see that for a while, it’ll be more interesting when they do have conflict. What’s interesting about Diane is that it’s OK for people not to necessarily like her, but they can still be conflicted over that they see. They’re unsure whether Diane is for real with Jack or not.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS and Paramount+