What better way to celebrate James Bond Day than with a look at a show with challenges inspired by the secret agent? Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for 007: Road to a Million, hosted by Brian Cox, in honor of the day.

The new adventure game show follows nine pairs of everyday people on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges, for a shot at winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize. “The only thing standing in their way is me,” Cox, who serves as “The Controller,” the mastermind behind the game, says.

What wouldn’t these people do for that prize? Watch the video above for a look at some of the challenges they’ll be facing, including climbing a crane and getting on top of a train.

All eight episodes of 007: Road to a Million will drop on Prime Video on Friday, November 10.

As The Controller, Cox is the on-screen mastermind behind the game. He’s the one who dictates where the pairs go and what they must do, as well as sets their questions. He monitors each pair’s quest, meaning he has a close eye on the drama that unfolds as a result of his intricately devised and often relentless challenges.

Regarding those aforementioned questions, The Controller has hidden 10 around the world for each pair of contestants. In order to get to them, they must tackle these Bond-inspired challenges, pushing their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

As seen in the teaser, 007: Road to a Million takes the pairs to the untamed Scottish Highlands, Chile’s isolated Atacama Desert, the bustling streets of Venice, and the majestic Swiss Alps.

007: Road to a Million, Series Premiere (all eight episodes), Friday, November 10, Prime Video