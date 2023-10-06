Roush Review: Kiefer Sutherland in Updated ‘Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,’ Friedkin’s Final Film

If you want to know the particulars of why the crew of the USS Caine minesweeper turned on its captain, Lt. Cmdr. Philip Francis Queeg, seek out the 1954 film version of The Caine Mutiny, starring Humphrey Bogart in one of his defining roles, the next time it shows up on Turner Classic Movies.

For now, TV returns to Herman Wouk’s stage adaptation of his 1951 novel, a classic courtroom drama first shown live as part of Ford Star Jubilee in 1955, with an Emmy-winning Lloyd Nolan reprising his Broadway role as Queeg. Director Robert Altman filmed it for TV in 1988, with Brad Davis as Queeg, and Showtime‘s new version, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, is of special interest as the final film directed by Oscar winner William Friedkin (The French Connection, The Exorcist).

Though not particularly flashy, Friedkin’s camera glides with purposeful restraint, keeping the focus on the combatants in a story that has been updated from World War II to 2022, with the Persian Gulf as the backdrop and the addition of a female naval prosecutor, Katherine Chaffee (Monica Raymund).

The legal fireworks begin as she clashes with naval lawyer Barney Greenwald (Jason Clarke), who reluctantly accepts the assignment to defend the Caine‘s first officer Lt. Steve Maryk (The White Lotus‘ Jake Lacy) for having seized control of the ship during a terrible storm. Before long, it becomes clear that the character and bearing of Capt. Queeg is what’s truly on trial here, and Kiefer Sutherland is masterfully understated as he takes the stand, fielding accusations of his petty tyranny aboard ship amid signs of possible mental instability and, worse, cowardice.

The debates over duty, discipline and respect are timeless in this stagey but compelling production. And while the cast is uniformly strong, the late Lance Reddick (Bosch), to whom the film is dedicated, commands the screen as the lead judge, describing these proceedings as “a strange and tragic trial.” Which it most certainly is. Memorable, too.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Premiere, Sunday, October 8, 9/8c, Showtime; Streaming Now, Paramount+ with Showtime