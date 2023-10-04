‘Escaping Twin Flames’ Cult Docuseries Set at Netflix

The next docuseries about a cult is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced that Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part docuseries about the Twin Flames Universe will premiere on Wednesday, November 8. It comes from the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.

Some have turned to the internet in the digital era to find love, and the leaders of Twin Flames Universe, Jeff, and Shaleia, “sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner.” Escaping Twin Flames “pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love.” It includes exclusive access to former members and the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding the group, from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The docuseries will also document the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia.

“We were flooded with messages from people who left high-control groups after releasing our series about the NXIVM cult, and the stories of the survivors and families impacted by Twin Flames Universe emerged as the most urgent to expose,” filmmakers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner said in a statement. “Escaping Twin Flames is the result of a three-year investigation into the sophisticated recruitment and indoctrination techniques employed by the leaders of this online group. We are grateful to those who courageously entrusted us with their first-hand accounts and evidence. We made this series for them and for everyone who has been manipulated or coerced without knowing it.”

Daniel Voll, Alexandra Milchan, Jordana Hochman, and Alison Dammann are joining Lessner and Peck as executive producers. Peck also directed the docuseries, which is produced by Good Caper Content, an ITV America company.

This announcement comes as Prime Video is about to drop its docuseries, Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe, on the same cult on Friday, October 6.

Escaping Twin Flames, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, November 8, Netflix