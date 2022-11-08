Danny Pudi Talks ‘Community’ Movie: ‘We’re Pumped’

Community fans are finally getting the “movie” portion of the show’s “six seasons and a movie” promise, and Danny Pudi, who played Abed Nadir in the cult favorite sitcom, is “very excited.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Pudi touched on the upcoming big-screen adaptation. “Everything we know, we know. The update on my end is that I’m very excited,” he said. “I haven’t read anything yet, but we’ve all been texting and communicating. We’re pumped and really looking forward to doing it. So we’ll see. We’ll see very soon, hopefully.”

Peacock officially announced Community: The Movie back in September, with the show’s creator Dan Harmon on board, alongside returning stars Joel McHale (Jeff Winger), Pudi, Alison Brie (Annie Edison), Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry), Jim Rash (Craig Pelton), and Ken Jeong (Ben Chang). Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown are not returning for the film.

Community debuted on September 17, 2009, and ran for five seasons on NBC before it was canceled. The show returned for a sixth and final season on Yahoo! Screen on March 17, 2015. Despite being critically acclaimed and having a loyal following, the sitcom faced several behind-the-scenes issues, including backstage beefs, changing showrunners, and cast departures.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a previous statement.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences,” she added.

Pudi currently plays Brad Bakshi in the Apple TV+ comedy series Mythic Quest, co-created by former Community writer Megan Ganz. He will next be seen in the Paramount+ computer-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark, where he will portray BumbleBee.

