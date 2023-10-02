Below Deck star Kyle Viljoen shared on social media that he has been diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a “rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes.”

Describing the ordeal as the “most painful and traumatic bodily experience,” of his life, he initially noticed things were ary when he began to feel “throat pain like none other” before it “spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet.” After a misdiagnosis of hand-foot-mouth disease, his condition began to worsen.

“I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision,” Viljoen wrote in an Instagram post on October 1, which caused his fiancé to take him to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed accordingly. He was taken there on September 29 and is expected to fully recover thanks to the “impeccable medical staff, a loving fiancé, and support of friends and family.” He added that he had just eaten his first meal in seven days and was “over the moon with optimism and hope.”

The post ended with Viljoen telling his followers to “advocate for your health and treat your body seriously. If something doesn’t feel right, seek treatment,” he wrote. He also stressed the importance of “family and a support system… Without them, I’m not sure where I’d be.”

Viljoen debuted in Below Deck Mediterranean during Season 7 and currently stars in the eighth season of the Bravo reality spinoff.

