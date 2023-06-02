Jacky Oh Dies: ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Was 32

Jacky Oh (real name Jacklyn Smith), who appeared across five seasons of the VH1 sketch comedy/battle rap improv series Wild ‘N Out, has died. She was 32.

While details of Jacky Oh’s death are currently unknown, her passing was confirmed on the VH1 Instagram page, which shared a statement from a BET Media Group Spokesperson.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

The statement continued, “The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Jacky Oh was in a relationship with fellow Wild ‘N Out cast member DC Young Fly, and the couple shares three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince. Last month, Jacky Oh posted a sweet video of her three kids sleeping on the sofa, captioning the post, “When u get all ur kids to sleep at once, that right there boiiii. Tag a Mom. #happiness #peace.”

It was reported by TMZ that Jacky Oh recently traveled to Miami for surgery, which she referred to as her “mommy makeover” in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!” she wrote alongside a photo in her medical gown next to surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah.

Following the news of Jacky Oh’s passing, fans took to social media to share their tributes and condolences.

“So saddened to hear about the passing of Ms. JackyOh. Fell in love with her and her family on YT. Her vibe always genuine and down to earth. Naturally funny too, which is why I picked this video. Prayers for DC, her 3 beautiful children and family,” tweeted one fan.

“Ms Jacky Oh you really are DC Young Fly’s other half. Your babies will forever love you. You showed the world what it’s like to be beautiful, intelligent, supportive, a mom, an entrepreneur and more. Sending prayers to all of your loved ones during this time,” wrote another.

“Every now and again there’s a celebrity death that really rattled me and I promise I’m devastated about Jacky oh like I knew her,” said another fan.