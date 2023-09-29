Streamer Hoichoi To Release 24 New Titles Amid 40% Surge In Subscriptions

Hoichoi, the Bengali-language streaming platform, celebrates its sixth anniversary with a new 24-title lineup. The platform has experienced impressive growth, including a 40% increase in direct subscriptions and a 60% rise in individual watch time per subscriber compared to 2022. Monthly active users have doubled, expanding in India and Bangladesh and across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the U.S., and the U.K., with a 40% boost in international subscriber revenues. On average, active users engage for 59 minutes.

Exciting additions to Hoichoi include the “Best of Bengal” segment and an extension of its “World Classics” strand, featuring literary adaptations from Bengal and the world.

Additionally, Hoichoi recently partnered with Jio Cinema for Hindi-dubbed content. Looking ahead, the platform aims to explore opportunities to offer content in languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam through selected partners.

Dubbed versions of Hoichoi’s original shows are finding new homes on other platforms, such as Telugu-language versions of Taqdeer and Indu now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hoichoi is adding new shows to its 140+ original library, including Durgo Rawhoshyo, an adaptation of Saradindu Bandyopadhyay’s novel, starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, and Rahul Banerjee, as part of the “Best of Bengal” strand. Parineeta, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s work directed by Aditi Roy, is another addition to the strand.

In the “World Classics” strand, you’ll find Talmar Romeo Juliet, a Shakespeare adaptation from Arpan Garai, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Durbar Sharma.

Notable Bengali cinema figures are making their streaming debuts on Hoichoi, including Mimi Chakraborty, Chiranjeet Chakraborty, and Debasree Roy. Debasree Roy stars in Chemistry Mashi, her streaming debut, as a middle-aged vlogger who combines chemistry and cooking. Chiranjeet Chakraborty makes his debut in a horror adaptation directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Mimi Chakraborty joins Tota Roy Choudhury in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, playing the roles of a prosecutor and defense lawyer.

Paran Bandyopadhyay takes the lead in Rahool Mukherjee’s “Dadur Kirti,” where a grandfather’s mission is to reunite his scattered family. Ekushey Paa, crafted by Aritra Sen and Chattopadhyay, offers a contemporary retelling of Bani Basu’s novel, centered on students’ lives. Ritwik Chakraborty leads the Advocated Achinta Aich lawyer franchise directed by Joydeep Mukherjee. Other new additions to the lineup include Lojja, Devi, Antormahal, Kolonko, and Moddhoraater Opera.

Furthermore, returning for new seasons are popular shows like Eken Babu, Indu, Gobhir Joler Maach, Noshtoneer, Dakghor, Gora, Rajneeti, Bodhon, Sampurna, and Nikhoj.

Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Hoichoi, said: “From bringing in top creators, ensuring one world premiere movie a month, to developing strategic partnerships for accessibility, we as a platform believe in constant growth and betterment, which has led us to increase our user base by a substantial margin.”

COO Soumya Mukherjee added: “Our primary focus is on forging strategic partnerships in mobile, broadband, DTH, and other distribution channels, not only to expand our reach within India but also in regions like Bangladesh, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and to grow our base in countries like U.S., U.K. among others. As a brand, Hoichoi is determined to grow on all fronts, ensuring that our global appeal not only endures but also flourishes and entertains all users.”

Hoichoi is available through Amazon, Tubi, Google Play/iOS, and more.