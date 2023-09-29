Get a Sneak Peek at Haunt TV’s Witchy Trip to ‘History’s Most Haunted’ (VIDEO)

In each episode, the ladies crisscross North America, where they visit notorious hot spots alleged to be plagued by supernatural activity and meet the everyday — and often shaken — folks who have come face-to-face with the otherworldly. Ahead of its launch, the series is making its world premiere at the Haunted House FearFest in New York City on Saturday, October 7.

And it’s a perfect place for the ladies to take the stage. The annual two-day “celebration of independent horror films and video games” was created by exec-director Renee Huff, the founder of Looks Creepy Cool Studios, a media company focused on providing a platform for “talented women and minorities to orchestrate their creative vision both behind and in front of the camera within the film and video game industries.”

Huff (the only woman of color to own a horror festival) has partnered with HauntTV for the FearFest, which will screen an episode of History’s Most Haunted that sends Carey, Sallenback, and Ireland to Salem, Massachusetts to look into reports of some very unsettled spirits who may have met untimely fates during the town’s misguided witch trials. Afterward, the trio is set for a panel discussion with host Jeremy Parsons about their findings and other frightening stops on their show’s itinerary.

If you can’t make it to Manhattan for the event, fear not (ha!). History’s Most Haunted will have its U.S. debut this October exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+ platform and will then roll out on HauntTV later this fall.