‘Boys’ Goes to College, Apple’s Irish Charmer, Miss USA and an FX Exposé, ‘Shark Tank’ and More Premieres

Prime Video

Gen V

Series Premiere

“Being a hero, a real hero, it’s not about glory, it’s about sacrifice.” This life lesson, couched in cynicism and sinister mystery, is par for the undergraduate course in a gory, raunchy and utterly gripping spinoff of The Boys, set at superhero-nurturing Godolkin University. The newest student, orphaned Marie (Jaz Sinclair), is still struggling to master her grisly blood powers and has some catching up to do when it comes to social media—she doesn’t even have a phone—but soon she’s swept up in intrigue that strikes at the heart of the college’s deepest secrets. There’s also plenty of media and genre satire, and outrageous plot twists—including a peculiar sex scene that’s bound to get attention—as Marie ingratiates herself with elite students including top-ranked “Golden Boy” Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of you-know-who).

Apple TV+

Flora and Son

Movie Premiere

Irish filmmaker John Carney (Once, Sing Street) once again threads music into a memorable fable in this salty-sweet depiction of a combative mother-son relationship. Bad Sisters’ Eve Hewson is the formidable, flinty Flora, a single mom barely getting by and driven to distraction by her borderline-delinquent son Max (Orén Kinlan). The catalyst for healing is a guitar rescued from the rubbish, and when Flora begins taking online lessons from Jeff (a charming Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a stalled songwriter who lives half a world away in California, a shared interest in making music brings Flora and Max closer together. You’ll root for Flora and Jeff as well. Be sure and stay tuned through the credits for one last poignant song.

Sage Media Group

Miss USA Pageant

Special 8/7c

Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton of E! News are hosts of the long-running pageant, returning to broadcast TV for the first time in nearly a decade. As women from each state compete for the title at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, with the winner moving on to the Miss Universe pageant later this year, the organization’s rocky history is put under the spotlight in FX’s The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant (10/9c). The news special investigates allegations of pageant rigging and contestant revolt that led to the departure of former Miss USA president Crystle Stewart, a 2008 titleholder who gives her first interview since leaving the organization.

ABC/Maarten de Boer

Shark Tank

Season Premiere 8/7c

The Sharks are back for a 15th season of dealmaking with hopeful entrepreneurs pitching products that often sound too good to be true. Among the premiere’s offerings: low-cal chocolate, herbal soap for eczema, a medical eye-patch designed for kids and wine that’s perfect with pizza.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Reptile (streaming on Netflix): Benecio Del Toro stars and is co-writer of a mystery thriller as seasoned New England homicide detective Tom Nichols, with Justin Timberlake as the victim’s boyfriend—ergo, a prime suspect—and Alicia Silverstone as Nichols’ wife.

Launchpad (streaming on Disney+): Disney presents a second series of diverse short films from underrepresented filmmakers.

Nightmare (streaming on Shudder): The horror network prepares its core audience for next month’s “FearFest” with a Norwegian chiller about a young couple whose renovated flat may be harboring an evil spirit that’s invading pregnant Mona’s dreams.