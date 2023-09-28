‘What Not To Wear’ Stars Stacy London & Clinton Kelly End Their 10-Year Feud

Former co-hosts of TLC‘s hit fashion series What Not to Wear, Stacy London and Clinton Kelly, have ended their decade-long feud. Both aged 54, London and Kelly presented a united front on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, September 28, disclosing that their longstanding disagreement was largely a result of external pressure rather than genuine animosity toward each other.

“When you grow up a little bit – and we did grow up together on television – there was a lot of points of pride that I don’t think either of us were willing to cop to,” London said.

Signs of a feud between the two surfaced back in 2013 when their TLC show concluded its 10-year run. The situation escalated with Kelly’s 2017 collection of essays, in which he candidly expressed that he either greatly admired or strongly disliked London, with no middle ground. A month later, London took the step of blocking Kelly on Twitter (now, X).

Although they’d always had a “love-hate relationship,” the quotes that went out were taken out of context, plus working on the show at the time had become strenuous.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other. We love each other, as a matter of fact,” Kelly said. Check out the appearance in full below.

EXCLUSIVE: What Not To Wear’s Stacy London and Clinton Kelly open up to Hoda and Jenna about what led to their falling out, explain why they initially didn’t reach out to each other, share their regrets and even reveal how they reunited. pic.twitter.com/8jx78fJYm9 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 28, 2023

He also revealed he reached out to London during the COVID pandemic to settle the grudge. “We had a really emotional conversation,” the TV personality recalled. “And we just talked through it all.”

London told viewers, “sobbed my eyes out” during the conversation. “I let it all hang out. I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap.”

She also said she had difficulties getting used to the attention that came with fame. “My anxiety really presented more as diva behavior than anxiety. I was afraid to appear weak, and there was a lot of stuff going on for me,” she said.

According to Kelly, after releasing their lingering pain, the pair resumed their familiar banter.

“Now, we’ve decided, we have this great chemistry; we make each other laugh, we finish each other’s sentences, why aren’t we sharing this with the world?” he said.

The pair also hinted that they may be ready to return to television together soon.

“Want to do a TV show with me someday? OK, maybe!” Kelly said, high-fiving London.

In a huge announcement, she unveiled their collaborative tour, “The Stacy & Clinton Show,” beginning in Alabama on October 5 and concluding in Texas on October 18.

“We’re going to stand up, and we’re going to talk about the behind-the-scenes stories of ‘What Not to Wear.’ … The big feud, we’ll go through that,” Kelly teased. “We’ll do lots of audience participation, like if people want style advice, our updated style advice.”