All Creatures Great and Small may not return until January 7, 2024, but PBS Masterpiece is keeping fans feeling warm and fuzzy with the release of a new trailer for the British period drama.

James Herriot’s (Nicholas Ralph) adventures as a veterinarian in the Yorkshire Dales continue in the minute-long teaser. Picking up in the springtime of 1940, Season 4 sees changes on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House.

Following their big Season 3 wedding, James and his new bride Helen (Rachel Shenton) are contemplating the next step of their life together and toying with the idea of starting a family. “We said we’d wait,” James says.

But Helen is strong-willed when she responds, “I know, I’m just not sure what we’re waiting for. If this war has taught us anything, it’s to grab onto the things you love and try and cherish every moment.” As the trailer plays out, we even see the couple share a passionate kiss. The worry is that James could be called up to serve in the Royal Airforce at a moment’s notice.

As everyone feels the absence of Tristan (Callum Woodhouse), it is Siegfried (Samuel West) who takes it upon himself to hold the growing household together as he braves this new world. Meanwhile, Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) and Helen’s friendship continues to blossom as they look to the future. And you won’t want to miss new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) whose arrival is causing complications in the house.

For those less familiar with the series, All Creatures Great and Small follows James Herriot’s adventures through stories plucked from the pages of his internationally celebrated books. The iconic vet became renowned for his uplifting humor, compassion, and more, all of which are embodied in this delightful series. Don’t miss it for yourself. Stay tuned for more on All Creatures Great and Small when the show returns to PBS this winter.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, January 7, 2024, 9/8c, PBS