Masterpiece on PBS has announced premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of Miss Scarlet and The Duke and All Creatures Great and Small.

The two British dramas are set to return for their respective fourth seasons on January 7, 2024. Miss Scarlet and The Duke will kick off the night at 8/7c, immediately followed by All Creatures Great and Small at 9/8c.

In the upcoming season Miss Scarley and The Duke see Eliza (Kate Phillips) taking over the business of Nash & Sons (although he has no sons), and it’s not going over too well, although help does arrive from some familiar places. Outside of the business, her relationship with the titular Duke (William, played by Stuart Martin) develops toward a decision that will shape both of their lives forever.

Meanwhile, set in the Yorkshire Dales, All Creatures Great and Small season 4 picks up in 1940 as Winston Churchill takes office and Europe is seriously threatened.

James and Helen contemplate the optimal moment to begin a family, uncertain of whether James will receive a summons to join the RAF. Tristan’s presence is sorely missed by everyone, particularly Siegfried, who strives to unite the expanding household and navigate this unfamiliar era. The season will consist of seven new episodes and a Christmas special and will air on Masterpiece on PBS in early 2024.

Returning cast for Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small includes Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, who recently married Rachel Shenton‘s Helen Herriot. Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Anna Madeley (Mrs. Audrey Hall), and Patricia Hodge (Mrs. Pumphrey) are also returning for the new season, as is Derek as Mrs. Pumphrey’s beloved and pampered dog, Tricki. Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon) will not be returning. After enlisting in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, his character said an emotional goodbye to brother Siegfried in the Season 3 finale.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 4 Premiere, January 7, 2024, 8/7c, PBS

Miss Scarley and The Duke, Season 4 Premiere, January 7, 2024, 9/8c, PBS