The Roman Agency is once again open for business, but things are different.

SurrealEstate is back for its second season on Syfy on October 4, though it almost didn’t get one. (The series was canceled in October 2021 before being renewed in May 2022.) Now, Luke (Tim Rozon) is without his ability to talk to the dead, leaving Susan (Sarah Levy) to step up at the real estate agency as the team of specialists — also including Phil (Adam Korson), August (Maurice Dean Wint), and Zooey (Savannah Basley) — continue to handle the haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Watch an exclusive first look above at the new scares, with some insight from Rozon and Levy.

Then, read on for Season 2 scoop from executive producer and director Danishka Esterhazy.

Talk about finding out SurrealEstate was renewed after the cancellation.

Danishka Esterhazy: We were so happy with Season 1, and we were really disappointed that we weren’t going to get renewed for a Season 2, but we didn’t give up and actually always planned to do Season 2. We just figured we’d find a way. George Olson, our creator and our showrunner, still went and wrote the scripts for Season 2 and worked out some plans for bringing the show back. And then while we were trying to find a way for that to happen, the fans were out there rallying on our behalf. And so we went back to network and had a chat, and they gave us a Season 2, which made us so happy because we feel like Syfy is our home and we were really thrilled to get the chance to do Season 2. So it was a journey, but a journey that we all did together as a team. The cast were always completely invested and couldn’t wait to go back, couldn’t wait to put on their real estate agency clothes again.

Luke is on quite a journey this season. He doesn’t have his abilities, so how is he coping with that? Who is he as a result?

Exactly. He’s not coping well because I feel like Luke doesn’t know who he is without his abilities. He’s complained about his abilities, and he’s struggled with his abilities, but they really defined who he is and are the reason he forms the Roman Agency. He has this special ability to talk to the deceased, and that allows him to get to the heart of these hauntings and these troubles that these families are having in their home. So without that, he doesn’t really know who he is, and I think in a way, he’s suffering through that. He’s lost his confidence, and it really makes him a difficult guy for the rest of the agency to have to deal with while he goes through that journey.

Susan seems to really be taking charge when the season begins because of that. How does that affect her? Because then he comes back, and things get a little tense.

They do get tense because she’s been holding the agency together. Susan’s a firecracker as well as a firemaker, so she’s really efficient, and she’s really driven, and she’s actually been a great leader. The agency has been thriving under her leadership. So when Luke comes back, it’s very fraught, it’s very difficult. They don’t know who’s going to be in charge. Their roles have to change. They’re both such strong personalities, and that leads to a lot of misunderstanding.

What does that mean for the rest of the agency, kind of stuck in the middle of that?

That’s a great comment. You’re right. It’s like Zooey, August, and Phil have to choose sides. It’s like they’re going through a divorce, and they have to decide which parent they want to live with. So it’s tricky because of course everyone in the agency really cares for both Luke and Susan, and seeing them have conflict and trying to find a way for them to solve that conflict is one of the things that really motivates the other characters through the season.

What’s coming up with the search for Luke’s mom?

It continues, but I think that’s all I can say. [Laughs]

How does that affect him? The fact that this is an ongoing search…

Luke is really troubled because he lived his life with this absence of his mother, and then he finds out these various secrets about his mother and the fact that he had this sister, and through it all, I think the thing that’s been his rock is his ability to speak to his deceased father. That’s been the main benefit of his special gift, that he’s been able to continue a relationship after losing his father. And now with his supernatural abilities gone, it’s like he’s orphaned all over again because he can’t reach out to his father anymore. That’s one of the things that also causes him a lot of pain through this season.

Last season, the agency dealt with a demon in the office. Are there any fun ways the office will be used this season?

Yeah, that was a really fun bottle episode, and I had a great time putting that one together. No, no one gets trapped this time, but we’re also looking for new ways to explore the office and to shoot the office. We love that location. We love how it speaks to the various members of the agency and how their work dynamic continues. So there’s fun and games at the office, but luckily, no lockdown.

Zooey gets her real estate license this season.

Being the office assistant isn’t enough, and she wants to be out there and be licensed and be showing homes along with the rest of the team. She’s kind of leveling up in this season, and Zooey goes on a bit of a journey, finding ways to express herself and use her talents and grow. It’s really fun to watch. I love the episodes where Zooey takes her first clients out to see houses because she’s such a great character, but maybe not a natural fit as a real estate agent.

Who is she leaning on as she’s learning how to actually take this on this new job? Is it Luke because they have that history or is it Susan because they got close last season?

Yeah, they did. They’ve developed a real bond, from beginning with a misunderstanding and maybe not a real fondness for each other when they first met. That’s changed and developed over the season, and I think that bond is stronger this season, too. There really is a mutual support between the two of them that’s very genuine, and I always love the scenes between Zooey and Susan.

Does this mean that someone new will be joining to work in the office, or is it just a matter of the agency figuring out how everyone can take on different responsibilities?

There is a shakeup, and there will be a new member joining the Roman Agency. That is an exciting surprise for everyone in the middle of Season 2.

How’s the adoption going for Phil and Anthony (Paul Ewan Wilson)?

Phil and Anthony are going to be fathers, and that is going to be a new stage in their life that’s going to bring them a lot of joy.

What can you preview about August’s inventions this season? What are the most important ones that we should be keeping an eye on?

I love August’s inventions. Our mad genius who likes to tinker. He has some really fun inventions he creates this season out of children’s toys. So those are fun ones to watch and how he takes seemingly benign children’s toys and turn them into powerful dark instruments to speak with the dead. [Laughs]

What can you say about whether there’s a big bad of the season or if it’s more just cases of the week?

We’ll always have our ghost listings every episode, but there will be one major house that we’ll be following throughout the season. Season 1, we had the Donovan house, which kept bringing our agents back for more and more adventures. And in this season, it’ll be Susan’s new house that becomes the anchor of most of the agency’s concerns.

What’s coming up in their personal lives? Luke’s romantic life, obviously that didn’t work out…

Yes, the season begins, and Luke and Megan [Tennille Read] are taking time out, and Megan is moving away, maybe not forever, but she’s not around in this season. That does open up some romantic opportunities for Luke, and some of those cause him a lot of trouble. But yeah, there are new love interests for Luke.

What about for the other characters?

August has some interesting romantic entanglements in Season 2 that are worth following. And of course, Phil is still happily married.

SurrealEstate, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 4, 10/9c, Syfy