Syfy’s lineup for its 30th anniversary includes some good news for fans of SurrealEstate: It will be back.

The series led by Wynonna Earp‘s Tim Rozon and also starring Sarah Levy, Tennille Read, Maurice Dean Wint, Adam Korson, and Savannah Basley will be back for a second season in 2023. “Believe,” creator George Olsen tweeted after the news broke. Its return comes after Olsen revealed on Twitter in October 2021 that the show, which premiered in July 2021, had been canceled.

“Sorry to tell you that we will not be moving forward with Syfy on Season Two of #SurrealEstate. But we have no intention of leaving Luke alone in a bowling alley when his mom is out there somewhere and mortgage rates are so reasonable,” he wrote at the time in a series of tweets. “We’re committed to finding a new home for #SurrealEstate, and if there’s one thing The Roman Agency knows about, it’s finding new homes.” Well, they didn’t have to find a new home.

The series follows Rozon’s real estate agent Luke Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the case no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.

Syfy’s lineup also includes the returns of Resident Alien and Chucky, the #1 and #2 new scripted cable series of 2021, later this year. (Chucky will be simulcast on USA again, like it was for Season 1.) The network will also debut two new scripted original series, Reginald the Vampire, based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series and starring Jacob Batalon, and The Ark, a space-set survival drama that takes place 100 years in the future from Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner.

Plus, Syfy will premiere a new original film, Bring It On: Cheer or Die this fall. It follows a cheerleading squad as their plan to have a secret practice at an abandoned school on Halloween takes a terrifying turn when their teammates begin disappearing one by one. The film stars Missi Pyle, Kerri Medders, and Tiera Skovbye. It is written by Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz from a story by Alyson Fouse and directed by Karen Lam. It is executive produced by Beacon partners Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons, produced by Griff Furst, and co-produced by Tony Gonzalez and C. Eve Stewart. Gonzalez also returns as the choreographer to create the franchise’s iconic stunts.