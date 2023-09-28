Which One Chicago Episodes Will Be Airing This Fall on NBC?

While the writers have tentatively reached a deal with the studios — the ratification vote will take place October 2-9 — and actors are set to meet with the studios on October 2, the fall schedule was tweaked to add in reruns and unscripted series without shows going into production as usual over the summer. But One Chicago fans will still get to see their first responders on Wednesday nights.

Starting on October 4 (at 10/9c), NBC will be rotating Chicago Fire, Med, and P.D. and airing some of the most compelling episodes from last season. First up is Fire, for four weeks, followed by P.D., and Med.

Chicago Fire begins with “A Guy I Used to Know,” the 11th episode of Season 11, in which 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection (which may or may not be helped with a bottle of scotch, depending on who’s doing it). Plus, Brett (Kara Killmer) fights to save her paramedicine program, and Commander Martin Pearce (John Sierros) asks Severide (Taylor Kinney) for a favor, which led to the firefighter having to investigate the Office of Fire Investigation’s Van Meter (Tim Hopper). The episode also ends in a heartbreaking moment for Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and his wife Cindy (Robyn Coffin).

Then, on October 11 on Chicago Fire, it’s Episode 16, “Acting Up.” With Severide away, Cruz (Joe Minoso) is filling in as interim lieutenant and feeling the burden of his increased responsibilities. Plus, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Gallo (Alberto Rosende), and Carver (Jake Lockett) get caught in the middle of a gang war on a call, and Herrmann wrangles Trudy (P.D.‘s Amy Morton) for help lifting Cindy’s mood. That helps set the stage for the eventual party for Cindy, which includes Jesse Spencer‘s return as Matt Casey.

We’ll have to wait and see which episodes fill out the rest of the schedule, but we think it’s safe to say that each show’s group will end with its finale. All three left us with some burning questions.

One Chicago, Reruns, Starting Wednesday, October 4, 10/9c, NBC