‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ People’s Choice Goes Country, ‘Starstruck’ on Max, Party Time on ‘Lower Decks’

The Golden Bachelor

Series Premiere 8/7c

Surely there’s a better way for a charming and handsome widower in his early 70s to find a new soulmate than serial-kissing a mansion full of eager “golden girls” in their 60s and 70s. But the camera loves Gerry Turner, a retired restaurateur from Indiana, and when he breaks up with emotion as he discusses his late wife of 43 years, hearts will most likely melt. They surely do among the 22 women who greet him as this never-too-old version of The Bachelor gets underway. One suitor arrives on a motorcycle, another pretends to be wearing only her “birthday suit,” and there’s even a joke candidate who’ll be familiar to late-night watchers. For most involved, though, this is serious dating-game business, and souls are crushed and others lifted in the first rose ceremony.

Bachelor in Paradise

Season Premiere 9/8c

Jesse Palmer does double duty as host of The Golden Bachelor and this less restrained spinoff, now in its ninth season of lustful fun in the sun. Mexico is the setting for 18 Bachelor Nation alums to pester bartender Wells Adams for libations to keep things interesting.

People’s Choice Country Awards

Special 8/7c

Fans choose the winners in a brand extension of the People’s Choice Awards, focused entirely on country-music stars in a ceremony from Nashville’s Grand Old Opry. Little Big Town hosts as Toby Keith takes home the first Country Music Icon award and Wynonna Judd receives the Country Champion Award. They’ll all perform along with The Voice alum Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and HARDY. Awards will be presented in 12 categories, including People’s Artist of 2023, Social Country Star of 2023 and Collaboration and Crossover Songs of the year.

Starstruck

Season Premiere

The charming British sitcom about the unlikely relationship between film star Tom (Nikesh Patel) and New Zealander Jesse (series creator Rose Matafeo) takes a two-year time jump in its six-episode third season. They’re no longer together, but when they meet again at her pregnant BFF Kate’s (Emma Sidi) wedding to Ian (Al Roberts), could lightning strike again in their messy lives?

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The guest voices are more recognizable than usual, when Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch, Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James and sitcom veteran Wendie Malick appear on the animated comedy spinoff as visiting Betazoid diplomat party girls who just want to have fun. Their Vulcan guide T’Lin (Gabrielle Ruiz) is not amused by their “infectious frivolity,” which apparently infects the entire crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, who begin acting out in manic fashion. Or could there be another cause for this over-the-top psychic disturbance?

