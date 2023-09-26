‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Strategy Blows Up Game in Latest Second Chance Round

Jeopardy!‘s Second Chance Tournament is still going strong and one competitor’s strategy didn’t quite pay off by the latest episode’s end as they went all-in on Final Jeopardy! with an unsatisfactory payoff.

The September 26 episode featured returning players Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California, Ollie Savage, a high school English and film studies teacher from Burbank, California, and David Kaye, a high school English teacher from Scottsdale, Arizona. When it came time to chat with host Ken Jennings, Ollie shared that he was going follow the advice from one of Arsenal’s coaches, which was to “go all in,” when it came to betting.

His strategy seemed promising as he led the leaderboard going into Final Jeopardy! against David and Michalle. Heading into the final round, Ollie had raked in $15,600 next to Michalle’s $13,200 and David’s $7,000, but he was the only one stumped by the evening’s last clue and answer combo.

The category was “Publications,” with the clue being, “A collection of achievements bearing this name was established in the early 1950s to help resolve pub disputes.” Ultimately, the correct answer was “What is the Guinness Book of World Records?” Both Michalle and David got the answer correctly, adding to their scores, but Michalle bet too high, losing $12,000, landing him in last place with $3,600 against Michalle’s impressive final score of $26,200, and David’s $12,802.

This means Michalle will move on to the finals of the Second Chance Tournament, while David and Ollie will bid the game adieu for now. What did you think of Ollie’s failed strategy? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned as the Second Chance Tournament continues on Jeopardy!.

