‘The Voice’: Reba Gets Competitive With ‘Mean’ Coaches in Season 24 Preview (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Voice is gearing up for a whole new phase as the singing competition welcomes Reba McEntire, who is stepping up as a coach following the departure of longtime fixture Blake Shelton.

The country queen is set to serve alongside returning coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani, who are all fairly welcoming to the newest member of the team. In a new first-look teaser released by NBC, Reba’s learning a thing or two about getting mean in order to hold her own in the battle to find a perfect team of singers through the Blind Auditions.

Reba McEntire for 'The Voice' Season 24

(Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

In the black-and-white segment above, Reba is seen joining the fray, with Niall remarking, “It’s like the first day of school,” as he walks into the studio. As fans may recall, Niall was the winning coach last season as he guided teen Gina Miles to victory.

Needless to say, Reba is desperate to get a crash course in coaching for The Voice. “Am I supposed to like y’all? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?” she asks innocently. The advice she gets isn’t very helpful as John, Niall, and Gwen all tell Reba to send contestants their way.

“I’m looking forward to a little bit of a battle with you guys,” Niall says, pointing to his fellow coaches before they take the stage.

Following the Blind Auditions, Reba can’t get over how mean her fellow coaches were. “The Blind Auditions were so much harder than I thought they were gonna be. They block you and it’s just so devious, but a lot of fun, too,” she says to the camera candidly. From her chair, she notes that the coaches change their personalities when onstage. “They’re real mean. Especially Gwen,” she says seriously before letting out a laugh.

Don’t miss the coaches when the fun kicks off. Tune into The Voice when it premieres with Season 24 on NBC, and catch the fun first look, above.

The Voice, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

The Voice - NBC

The Voice where to stream

The Voice

Gwen Stefani

John Legend

Niall Horan

Reba McEntire

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage
1
‘xXx: Xander Cage 4’ Bosses Drop Big Update as Vin Diesel Shares Photos With Deepika Padukone
Whoopi Goldberg, Ken Jennings, and Pat Sajak
2
Will ‘The View,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘WOF’ Be Forced Off Air by Writers’ Strike?
Yellowstone106-4
3
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Blast CBS’ Heavily Censored Version of Streaming Hit
Quincy Isaiah, Solomon Hughes, Delante Desouza, Austin Aaron, Jimel Atkins, and DeVaughn Nixon in 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'
4
‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Canceled After Shocking Twist
Shows affected by WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike
5
All the Shows Impacted By the Writers & Actors Strikes (So Far)