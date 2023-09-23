“I don’t know if I can save your life this time,” the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant, previously the Tenth Doctor, back after the regeneration of Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth) tells Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in the trailer for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, and we are worried.

The event will consist of three episodes — titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle” — and this new video is a much longer look at what’s to come after an earlier glimpse at Tennant and Tate’s returns.

“Sometimes I think there’s something missing, like I had something lovely, and it’s gone,” Donna says. “I lie in bed thinking, what have I lost?” The trailer includes the Season 4 scenes showing why that is — the knowledge of a Time Lord threatened to burn up Donna’s mind and the Tenth Doctor had to erase all memory of himself to save her life — as well as what brings them back together now.

“If she remembers me, she will die. So what happens next? A spaceship crashes right in front of her. it’s like she’s drawing us in,” the Doctor says. What also doesn’t help Donna: an encounter with the creature Meep. But once the Doctor and Donna are back together, it’s time to face something that’s “so bad the TARDIS ran away,” and she is ready to “go and kick its arse.” So how much does Donna remember? What will do that to her?

The Doctor’s in for more than just one reunion in these specials. Jemma Redgrave is back as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, with the Doctor and Donna arriving at UNIT. “What do we do this time?” Kate asks him. “How do we fight the human race?”

The 60th anniversary specials also feature Neil Patrick Harris as someone the Doctor recognizes, confirmed to be, as some have suspected, the Toymaker (last seen in 1966) and Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter, Rose.

Watch the full trailer above for much more, including the Doctor raging (“Why does it have to be this?” “Your fight is with me!”) and a glimpse at Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor (Millie Gibson will star as his companion, Ruby Sunday), whose first episode will air over the holiday season.

Doctor Who, 60th Anniversary Specials, November, Disney+