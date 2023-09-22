‘Jeopardy!’ Issues Apology After RuPaul & Angela Lansbury Mix-Up

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! is making amends on social media after a video-audio mix-up led to confusion among fans online. In a video posted to the show’s official Instagram account, some audio and visual aspects didn’t match the clue that was shown, forcing the show to issue an apology to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In the video, the clue, “At the end of an episode of Drag Race, RuPaul tells one contestant, ‘Shantay, you stay’ & the other, do this ‘away.'”

As host Ken Jennings reads this clue aloud, it was a different clue appearing onscreen instead, which read, “Angela Lansbury used her witching powers to thwart Nazis in this classic that won an Oscar for special effects in 1971,” in reference to the film Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Clearly, the flub hit a nerve as fans who saw the video online were quick to point out the error and the clip has since been removed and re-uploaded via the show’s Facebook page with the correct imagery to correspond with Jenning’s clue readings.

The correct response to the RuPaul clue was “Sashay,” and is part of the answers corresponding to the ongoing Second Chance Tournament which has kicked off the current season of Jeopardy! airing weeknights.

First reported by TV Line, they shared the apology issued by Jeopardy! to RuPaul and Drag Race. They shared the following statement, “The clue was posted inadvertently by our social media team. The correct version was posted to Facebook, and the incorrect Instagram version was pulled down immediately. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

Ultimately, the flub was never part of the official broadcast, so no real disruptions were caused to the show on television. Instead, fans can look ahead for more clues and answers as the series continues its Second Chance Tournament.

