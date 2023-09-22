A few weeks ago, it was Big Ed who visited marriage and family therapist Petey Silveira and was hypnotized to take a look at his past lives. Now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, September 25 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, it’s Liz’s turn.

“I only went to one lifetime, but I knew that I’ve been reincarnated 28 times. And you’ve been in my life seven,” Liz reveals to Ed. He’s surprised, noting, “I didn’t see anyone.” Liz remembers his eyes, she explains, adding, “You were hesitant to be in this journey with me.”

Then, we see part of her session with Silveira, who asked what Liz told him she would do for him. “I told him that I would show him love unconditionally,” she shared. “And there’s something else. All these things on this paper is something I have to work on a lot. I have to learn to stick up for myself.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Liz and Big Ed, including what she’s realized she needs to do and what they need to work on in their relationship. Plus, what does he know now that he’s going to start with?

90 Day: The Last Resort follows five of the franchise‘s couples as they participate in a couples retreat as a final attempt to salvage their relationships. Alongside a team of professionals, they actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy, leading to explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and more. By the end, they must decide if they’ll stay together or move on separately.

Ed and Liz came into the retreat in the midst of a cycle of makeups and breakups for the last two years. With their trust dwindling and concerns the other is looking for a way out, their hope is to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life, which could include a new home and a wedding.

90 Day: The Last Resort, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC