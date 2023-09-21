Bob Ross’ First Ever TV Painting ‘A Walk in the Woods’ is on Sale for $9.8M

If you fancy getting your hands on Bob Ross‘ first-ever TV painting, you’re in luck. Well, that’s if you have a cool $9.8 million to spare.

“A Walk in the Woods,” the oil painting that Ross created in 1983 on the first episode of his iconic art program The Joy of Painting, is currently listed on the Modern Artifact website for $9.85 million by gallery owner Ryan Nelson.

“What this piece represents is the people’s artist,” Nelson told ABC News. “This isn’t an institution that’s telling you that Bob Ross is great. It’s not some high-brow gallery telling you that Bob Ross is great. This is the masses, the population in the world, that are saying that Bob Ross is great.”

Ross, who passed away in 1995, hosted The Joy of Painting on PBS from 1983 to 1994. He became hugely popular from his easy-to-follow instructional videos and his iconic permed hair. Reruns of the show still continue to appear in many broadcast areas and countries all over the world.

The official description of the piece for sale reads, “Painted by Bob Ross on air during Season 1, Episode 1 of The Joy of Painting, “A Walk in the Woods” is the most historically significant Bob Ross original painting ever created. It is exceedingly rare to find any Bob Ross episode pieces, and this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own the very first one.”

It continues, “Although Bob Ross paintings have become highly sought after by collectors, the market is still emerging. “A Walk in the Woods” is a museum-worthy piece that will set the standard for the continued development of the Bob Ross art market.”

The painting is also “signed “Ross” in red on the front lower left and includes a certificate of authenticity from Bob Ross, Inc.”

Fans can watch the first episode featuring the painting in its entirety on YouTube, which sees Ross displaying his signature style as a painter and a host.