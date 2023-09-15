Drew Barrymore has been facing backlash since deciding to return to production on her talk show on Monday, September 11. Now, she has apologized, via a video she shared on Instagram on Friday, September 15.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK. I wanted to own a decision, so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that. There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone. It’s not who I am. I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them,” the Drew Barrymore Show host said, getting emotional.

“I deeply apologize to writers, I deeply apologize to unions, I deeply apologize… I don’t know exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it’s hard to make decisions from that place. So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility and no, I don’t have a PR machine behind this,” she continued. “My decision to go back to the show, I didn’t want to hide behind people, so I won’t and I won’t polish this with bells and whistles and publicists and corporate rhetoric. I’ll just stand out there and accept and be responsible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Barrymore then acknowledged that she knows people want to know “why” she’s doing this. “I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention, and we aren’t going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because, as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line,” she said.

The host then noted that she launched live during the pandemic because “I just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times.” She took that into consideration when she “weighed the scales” now, since if they did that, “why would this sideline us?” Barrymore explained. “So I want to just put one foot in front of the other and make a show that is there for people, regardless of anything else that is happening in the world because that’s when I think we all need something that wants to be there, being very realistic in very realistic times. So that is my why.”

The Drew Barrymore Show began taping on September 11 for episodes that will begin airing on September 18, and the WGA picketed. (Two audience members were also removed for having a pin supporting the writers on strike.)

“The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers,” the WGA tweeted on September 10 following Barrymore’s announcement about the return to production. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules.”